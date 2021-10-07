Half Term Theatre Workshops for Young People to be Presented at Theatre Royal Winchester

This Half Term, Playmakers - the community engagement and creative learning arm of Play to the Crowd charity (also responsible for Theatre Royal Winchester and Hat Fair) - is hosting a range of workshops for young people who are interested in all things performance at Theatre Royal Winchester.

On Monday 26 October children in School Years 2 - 11, and young people aged 19 - 25, will be able to take part in a series of fun and educational 'Let's Explore!' workshops.

The series includes: Set and Costume Design for theatre - a practical session where the young people will work with an experienced designer to explore a range of activities and skills to empower them to design their own set and/or costume designs; Rehearsing and Performing Monologues - exploring a range of monologue rehearsal exercises and performance techniques to empower participants to perform monologues for auditions and in performance; Writing Our Own Plays - the young writers will work with an experienced writer to explore a range of exercises, activities and skills to empower them to write their own play scripts; and Creating Plays with Others - a session where participants will work collaboratively to explore a range of theatre skills to bring to the stage both existing plays and their own stories.

Playmakers Let's Explore! sessions will take place on Monday 25 October at Theatre Royal Winchester. The workshops cost Â£10 and can be booked via www.playmakers.org.uk/join-in or by calling 01962 840 440.

Playmakers are committed to ensuring their work to accessible to everyone and would not wish for any financial barriers to prevent young people engaging with their work. For a confidential conversation about how we can support please email playmakers@playtothecrowd.co.uk