Hale Barns Carnival Returns With Another Party At Home Event Following Online Success

Following the huge success of their PARTY AT HOME event earlier this month, organisers of the annual HALE BARNS CARNIVAL have announced another live streaming festival taking place weekend from Friday 1st - Sunday 3rd May.

Over 30,000 people tuned in to watch to watch Hot Chocolate front man Kennie Simon, Nathan Moore's Brothers Beyond, Scarlett Quigley, Wayne Devlin and Darren Proctor. Hale Barnes Carnival were one of the first event organisers to announce free online concerts, which has now, in a matter of weeks become part of the new normal. Their next event has an equally impressive line-up of star names and local acts performing a live concert from their homes each night. The event will be streamed for free to followers of the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page.

The party weekend begins on Friday at 8pm with Europe's leading tribute to George Michael, ANDREW BROWNING, a winning finalist in television's 'Stars In Their Eyes' Andrew's performance contains hit songs from his early days in Wham through to his hugely popular solo career.

Saturday night is another party night with Greatest Hits Radio presenter, DARREN PROCTOR streaming a live DJ set from 8pm, playing all your favourite tunes from the 70s, 80s and 90s to boogie at home, Darren was a big hit with viewers last time so he'll be sure to have everyone dancing around their living rooms yet again.

Last but not least, for the finale Sunday treat is an evening of cabaret with Dillie Keane, a songwriter, singer, actress and cabaret artiste - best known as one third and founder member of the satirical cabaret trio Fascinating Aida, which commenced a sell-out UK tour this year, only to be stopped by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Dillie will bring us her unique style of comedy and songs from 8pm.

The live streaming event on the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page is completely free to followers, there will also be an option for viewers to donate to help local community groups during this tough time with support for local food banks, Hospice care and local help the elderly projects.

Event organiser, Max Eden spoke if his excitement ahead of the event: "We were overwhelmed by the response of our inaugural Party At Home event, not only did we have our dedicated locals tuning in, but we had supporters from across the UK and beyond, a massive 30,000 people. It was such a success that we want to continue our virtual festival for another weekend.

"We are still holding out for our main festival to take place in the summer as planned and will continue to follow closely the government advice and I'm so grateful for the support from artists, sponsors, partners and the community for their support. I hope we can have an even bigger success this time around and raise vital funds for vital community projects in the process."

The live streaming event is supported by sponsors, B&M Bargains & Benchmark Security and partners, Hale & Bowdon Magazine and WA15 Studios.

To watch the live streaming broadcast each night simply visit the Hale Barns Carnival Facebook page, like/follow the page in advance to be notified when each artiste will go live.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You