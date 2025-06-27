Hale Barns Carnival Returns Next Month In New Location

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hale Barns Carnival will return next month bringing the community together for two days of entertainment, live music, family attractions and fundraising fun. The popular annual event will take place on Saturday 19 July and Sunday 20 July.

Now in its eighth year, the 2025 carnival will be staged differently and will take place across Hale Barns – with the main stage and entertainment area located within the grounds of The Bull’s Head on Wicker Lane and the grounds of Holy Angels Church.

While it’s a brand-new setting following challenges with the traditional playing fields location, the annual event remains the same size with a traditional funfair, inflatables, gift and craft stalls, food and drink showcases and amazing live music and entertainment.

The daytime events, which are free to attend and open from 12noon to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, promise fun for all ages with a traditional funfair, Rob’s Car Fest featuring iconic movie and TV vehicle displays, a gift and craft market, local food pop-ups, inflatable world, family entertainment and live music celebrating the best in local talent.

Meanwhile the ticketed evening events also return, with this year’s headline acts featuring award-winning tribute performances.

On Saturday 19 July enjoy full band tributes to Roxy Music, Tina Turner and disco icons Chic featuring Nile Rodgers performing hits like Le Freak, Good Times, Let’s Dance and I’m Coming Out.

Then Sunday 20 July brings Hale Barns Carnival to a rousing close with incredible tributes to two of the UK’s most iconic groups, Madness (Baggy Trousers, House of Fun, It Must be Love, Our House) and the Bee Gees (Staying Alive, Night Fever, Jive Talkin’, How Deep is Your Love) along with a homage to superstar Dolly Parton (Jolene, I Will Always Love You, 9 to 5).

Tickets for the evening concerts start at £28 for adults and there are child concessions along with special premium table tickets for two, four or six.

Hale Barns Carnival organiser Max Eden said today: “After facing issues with staging the event on the playing fields last year, I’m delighted we’ve been able to find a way to continue to deliver the carnival for the community to enjoy, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store this July.

“We’ve got as much fun and as many attractions as in previous years, but just in a new location, which has meant we’ve been able to ensure the return of the carnival to Hale Barns! I’d like to especially thank our sponsors and to The Bulls Head in Hale Barns for helping our community event continue.”

Hale Barns Carnival was founded in 2016 to provide a local large-scale event for all ages to enjoy and raise funds for community causes.

Thanks to the continued support of local residents and sponsors, the event helped make the long-awaited community hall a reality in 2023, and it has welcomed top talent over the years including 10CC’s Graham Gouldman, Rose Royce, Russell Watson, Martin Kemp, Katrina & The Waves and The Real Thing.

