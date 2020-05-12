Hale Barns Carnival 2020 Festival is Postponed Until 2021

Organisers of the Hales Barns Carnival have announced that the festival will not take place this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. They have revealed that they will return next year from Friday 16 - Sunday 18 July 2021.

The festival was due to take place from 17-19 July with acts including Martha Reeves And The Vandellas, opera vocalist Russell Watson, and Seventies pop rock band Bay City Rollers, but the event has been postponed following the recent government guidelines.

Anybody who has purchased tickets for this year, has had their tickets transferred over to the new dates and will remain valid. Ticketmaster will be sending further details of the postponement to each ticket holder this week with more details.

Organiser Max Eden from Hale Barns Events said: "We have been holding out to see if it was still possible for this Summer's Hale Barns Carnival to go ahead, but following the governments guidelines regarding outdoor events, it is with deep regret that we have had to postpone this year's event.

"The safety of our ticket holders, performers and staff must come first. We will return bigger and better next year. We would also like to thank the 40k+ attendees of our free live-streaming Party At Home concerts which have featured star names and brilliant local acts."

Max Eden added: "We may not be able to boogie this Summer together, but we've got something new and exciting planned for later this year in the Winter which we will be announcing very soon."

Tickets for Hale Barns Carnival 2021 will go on sale at 11am on Friday 15 May 2020.

Further announcements will be made in the coming weeks.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You