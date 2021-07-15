HEATHERS Will Launch UK and Ireland Tour on 5 August

Heathers the Musical will launch its touring production from 5 August 2021, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre, before spreading corn nuts throughout the UK and Ireland.

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, this high-octane black-comedy rock musical, based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, is back with a bang!

Heathers the Musical will open in Leeds and visit cities throughout the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Birmingham, Canterbury, Manchester, Belfast, Dublin, Brighton, Wimbledon, Bristol, Milton Keynes, High Wycombe, Cardiff and Edinburgh. Further dates, venues and on-sale details will follow shortly.

The 2021 touring Class of Westerberg High includes Rebecca Wickes (Veronica Sawyer), Simon Gordon (JD), Maddison Firth (Heather Chandler), Merryl Ansah (Heather Duke), Lizzy Parker (Heather McNamara), Georgina Hagen (Ms. Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Mhairi Angus (Martha Dunnstock), Liam Doyle (Kurt Kelly),Rory Phelan (Ram Sweeney), Andy Brady (Kurt's Dad/Veronica's Dad/Principle Gowan) and Kurt Kansley(Ram's Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper). Completing the cast in the ensemble is Callum Connolly, Rhiane Drummond, Bayley Hart, Benjamin Karren, Sam Stones, May Tether and Daisy Twells.

Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody.

The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe and Kevin Murphy's hit musical adaptation enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York; the UK productions are directed by acclaimed its original off-Broadway director, Andy Fickman. Choreography is by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

Heathers the Musical previously enjoyed two record-breaking seasons, launching at London's The Other Palace and transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket in 2018.

In conjunction and running in parallel to the touring production, the hit show has also made its return to the West End's Theatre Royal Haymarket for a strictly limited 12-week run, running until 11 September 2021.

Tour Dates:

Leeds Grand Theatre leedsheritagetheatres.com

05 August - 14 August 2021 0113 243 0808

Liverpool Empire Theatre www.atgtickets.com/liverpool

17 August - 28 August 2021 0844 871 7615

Nottingham Theatre Royal www.trch.co.uk

31 August - 04 September 2021 0115 989 5555

Newcastle Theatre Royal www.theatreroyal.co.uk

07 September - 11 September 2021 0844 811 2121

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

14 September -18 September 2021 0114 249 6000

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre www.atgtickets.com/birmingham

21 September - 25 September 2021 0844 871 7615

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre www.marlowetheatre.com

28 September - 02 October 2021 01227 78778

Manchester Palace Theatre atgtickets.com/manchester

05 October - 09 October 2021 0844 871 7615

Belfast Grand Opera House goh.co.uk

12 October - 16 October 2021 028 9024 1919

Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre www.bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

19 October - 23 October 2021 +353 (1) 677 7999

Brighton Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/brighton

26 October - 30 October 2021 0844 871 7615

New Wimbledon Theatre www.atgtickets.com/wimbledon

02 November - 06 November 2021 0844 871 7615

Bristol Hippodrome www.atgtickets.com/bristol

09 November - 13 November 2021 0844 871 7615

Milton Keynes Theatre www.atgtickets.com/milton-keynes

16 November - 20 November 2021 0844 871 7615

High Wycombe Swan Theatre www.wycombeswan.co.uk

23 November - 27 November 2021 01494 512 000

Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre www.wmc.org.uk

30 November - 04 December 2021 029 2063 6464

Edinburgh Playhouse www.atgtickets.com/edinburgh

07 December - 11 December 2021 0844 871 7615