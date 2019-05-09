H Club London To Work With Laurie Nouchka On New Art Project Collaboration

This year h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) is proud to be working with Laurie Nouchka on a new project in collaboration with Ingestre Road estate, Camden.

Last year, Laurie was part h Club's cohort of Emerging Creatives, which saw her receive a £3,000 grant towards a creative project, coaches, access to the club and a series of masterclasses, ending in a showcase to a range of people within the creative industries.

In November 2018 Laurie was the successful recipient of an Arts Council England award to realise this project with h Club London. The project will bring audio, visual, spatial and performative creative practitioners to the Ingestre Road estate. Four artists will collaborate with residents from March - May 2019 to produce site-specific artworks and performances at the estate culminating in an event and workshop at the h Club London in June 2019.

Laurie Nouchka is a visual artist who creates architectural drawings and paintings as spatial and functional works of art, independently and in collaboration with artists and communities. Overall, her practice explores how identity and wellbeing are linked to architecture and physical spaces. This specific project will be a creative inquiry into the relationship between architecture and identity through audio-visual exploration and community participation.

The Ingestre Road Housing Estate is based in the borough of Camden. Following an expression of interest from residents Laurie was bought in to explore ways in which areas of the estate could be animated as a way to engage residents helping to improve the look and feel of their shared spaces, in a project titled Co-created: Community led artworks for our shared urban spaces.

This Ingestre Road and h Club London project aims to create more creative opportunities for residents, participants and partners; create more inspiring public spaces in the city; provide more bonds between neighbours on London estates and be a platform for artform collaboration. The project intends to create more partnership opportunities across commercial, cultural and community settings; provide a high-quality community-produced art project in collaboration with a commercial setting; and find more ways for arts audiences to experience art in non-traditional contexts.

For this project with h Club, Laurie is collaborating with a number of creative practitioners including musician and producer, Auclair; architect, Emma Tubbs; dancer and choreographer, Ryan Munroe; consultant, Charlie Levine; and Central Saint Martin's Research Fellow in social, spatial and co-design, Marcus Willcocks.

The h Foundation is on a mission to make the creative industries more transparent and more accessible for young people. Since its launch in 2014 the charity has helped over 2,500 young people realise their potential within the creative sector. The Emerging Creatives is one of the charities flagship programmes and aims to champion young exceptional talent through a year-long residency at h Club London which includes a bursary, coaching and mentoring.

Hannah Hedges, h Foundation said:

"We are incredibly proud to be supporting this project. It is exciting to be working on such a genuinely collaborative project with our neighbours in the Camden community. h Club is a hub for creativity and we are delighted to be celebrating and supporting creative work within the borough. Laurie has brought together a fantastic team and we are looking forward to seeing what they produce in the summer."

Laurie Nouchka, lead artist

"Following the overwhelming engagement of residents on more than 10 previous Walls on Walls projects we are incredibly excited to take this on to its next creative step. Through previous expressions of interest residents have explored ideas of how to bring this artwork more alive, widen participation and increase longer term skill sets for residents. Themes around movement and 3D interpretations have been explored and now through the support of Arts Council England, Big Lottery Fund, Camden Council, The Hospital Club and Central Saint Martin's we are able to realise this vision. The inclusion of several more artists and new spaces to realise the work will undoubtedly make this our most exciting project to date."

Auclair, artistic collaborator

"I'm excited to meet and work with the residents of Ingestre Road Estate in my role as sound artist, guiding and supporting participants in their sonic exploration of the place in which they live and the people in their community. Our aim is to make this project an accessible, open, intergenerational and multi-arts collaboration, a space for people to connect and create together and I'm looking forward to seeing what comes out!"





