Grand Theatre Launches Pantomime DICK WHITTINGTON With Su Pollard And Jeffrey Holland

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has launched its 125th anniversary pantomime, DICK WHITTINGTON in rat-tastic style with cast members and sitcom co-stars Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland!

Opening on 7 December, Su will play the evil Queen Rat and Jeffrey will play Alderman Fitzwarren. The duo, who starred together in TV sitcoms Hi-De-Hi, Oh, Doctor Beeching! and You Rang M'Lord?, will be reunited on stage alongside Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas as Dick Whittington, the Grand Theatre's much-loved pantomime Dame, Ian Adams who returns for a fourth consecutive year, Julie Paton as Fairy Bowbells, who returns for a third consecutive year and comedian Aaron James, who makes his Grand Theatre debut in the pantomime as Idle Jack.

Su Pollard was last in a Grand Theatre pantomime an impressive 43 years ago where she made her pantomime debut and played Dame in a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. She has since appeared at the Grand Theatre as the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet and as Miss Hannigan in Annie.

Jeffrey Holland played Dame in the Grand's 1999 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk and most recently played Danny in the Grand Theatre's in-house production of Brassed Off.

In what promises to be another spectacular Grand Theatre pantomime and a 125th anniversary spectacular, join hero Dick Whittington as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness to become the Lord Mayor of London.

Guided by the magical Fairy Bow Bells on an adventure that sends him from London town to the High Seas headed for Morocco, can he outwit the evil Queen Rat, free London from her team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice's hand in marriage? Find out in the ultimate magical pantomime adventure!

DICK WHITTINGTON will be another action-packed pantomime full of laughter, music and eye-popping special effects that audiences have come to expect of a Grand Theatre pantomime with Qdos Entertainment.

The local partner for DICK WHITTINGTON will be Dudley Zoo.

Tickets for DICK WHITTINGTON from Saturday 7 December 2019 - Sunday 12 January 2020 are now on sale. Tickets can be booked in person at the theatre, by calling 01902 42 92 12 or online at grandtheatre.co.uk.





