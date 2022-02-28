Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grand Theatre Cancels Russian Opera

This follows the cancellation of the Russian State Ballet which was due to open this evening.

Feb. 28, 2022  

Performances of Carmen and Madama Butterfly, due to perform on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th March have been cancelled.

This follows the cancellation of the Russian State Ballet which was due to open this evening.

The announcement reads: "The decision to cancel, in light of the ongoing situation remains the right thing to do. All customers will be given a full refund, however please do not contact the theatre, customers will receive a direct communication within the next seven days. Thoughts are with everyone during this time."



