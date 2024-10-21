Gaucho and Hennessy Join Forces to Bring Exclusive Live Music Performances to London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the success of their debut Grassroots Music Lates series, Gaucho and Hennessy are excited to continue their dynamic partnership, bringing live music back to the heart of London. Set against the stylish ambiance of Gaucho's flagship Piccadilly restaurant, the next event in this highly anticipated series will take place on October 25th, 2024, delivering an evening of captivating performances, curated cocktails, and world-class cuisine.

A collaboration between the UK's leading steakhouse, Gaucho, and Hennessy, a global icon in the cognac industry and staunch supporter of live music, the Grassroots Music Lates series is dedicated to championing local talent. This initiative offers rising artists the opportunity to connect with intimate audiences, creating unforgettable live experiences that put the spotlight on new, exciting voices in the music scene.

October 25th will feature two standout performances from emerging female artists: Velysia, an R&B powerhouse from Norfolk, and Maeve, the captivating lead vocalist of Brighton-based band Kuuda.

Velysia, known for her rich vocals and commanding stage presence, has taken the UK by storm with her soulful performances and collaborations with artists such as Karen Harding. Her music has also appeared in major advertising campaigns for brands like Mercedes and PlayStation. Alongside her band, she has been steadily building a name as one of the most promising voices in contemporary R&B.

Maeve's acoustic set will offer a refreshing contrast, as she showcases her talents as the frontwoman of Kuuda, one of Brighton's most exciting new acts. Known for their collaborations with top-tier dance music producers like Sam Divine and Yousef, Kuuda has garnered support from the legendary Rufus Du Sol, with their music recently featured at Coachella 2024. Maeve's stripped-back performance promises to reveal a more intimate side of her artistry.

As the live music scene continues to face challenges-evident from the closure of over 120 UK venues in the past year-Gaucho Grassroots Music Lates series stands as a beacon of hope for emerging artists. By offering these musicians a platform, the series helps bridge the gap between artists and audiences, enriching London's music culture at a time when it's needed most.

In partnership with Liberty Music PR, this ongoing series emphasises inclusivity and accessibility. Tickets are priced at just £20, offering music lovers the chance to experience these breakthrough performances in an intimate, elevated setting.

Doors open at 7:30pm, with performances running until 10:00pm. Tickets are limited, so early booking is highly recommended to secure a spot at this unmissable event. Book your tickets here.

