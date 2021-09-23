Gary Delaney To Perform Second Warrington Show Due To Demand

Comedian Gary Delaney has announced a second Warrington show as part of his new tour due to popular demand.

The master of the one-liner will present 'Gary in Punderland' at the Pyramid centre on Saturday, 20 November. The night will give more fans the chance to see the stand-up comic after all tickets sold out for the 19 November performance.

Gary's shows are renowned in the business for the sheer volume of gags that have won over some of the toughest crowds. He has appeared on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Dave's One Night Stand and Celebrity Pointless and is one of the most sought after joke writers in the country.

So get ready to dive down the rabbit-hole into Punderland to join the two-time Sony Gold winner.

Gary in Punderland is at Pyramid Arts Centre on Saturday, 20 November. Tickets are on sale now from £20. Visit pyramid.culturewarrington.org or call the box office on 01925 442345.