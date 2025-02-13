GREASE: THE IMMERSIVE MOVIE MUSICAL Comes to Battersea Park This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Secret Cinema will return to London with a brand-new production for 2025, GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical. The production will play in Battersea Park from Friday 1 August - Sunday 7 September 2025 at Evolution London.

The 2025 production marks the first of three consecutive summer events from the masters of immersive entertainment, at Evolution London, their most central London venue to date. Future productions based on other iconic titles for 2026 & 2027 will be announced later in the year.

Secret Cinema’s new two-and-a-half-hour production brings the beloved classic Paramount Pictures film to life, featuring a cast of 30 performing amidst giant multi-screen platforms. Every corner of the venue will transform into an immersive and unforgettable cinematic theatrical experience.

Sign up now for early access tickets ahead of general on sale in March. Presale tickets will also be available for O2 priority customers.

Get ready for those summer nights! This August, a brand-new production from Secret Cinema is coming to London: an epic summer festival that blurs the line between screen and reality. Step into the world of Rydell High and witness Grease unfold before your very eyes. Sing, dance and join Danny, Sandy, the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies as you become part of the iconic world. Featuring live music, summer fairground and classic American diner-inspired food and drink. THIS IS THE ONE THAT YOU WANT!

Merritt Baer, Secret Cinema Producer and TodayTix Group President & Co-Founder, said: “I am thrilled that Secret Cinema is returning home to London for the first time since 2022, and what could be more electrifying than spending those summer nights with GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical. The move to Evolution London in Battersea Park marks both Secret Cinema’s most central location yet and the start of a three-year partnership that will see our world-class creative team present an iconic production each summer. Prepare to step back into your favourite movies with a dose of cinematic immersive flair that only Secret Cinema can deliver.”

Director, Matt Costain, whose previous productions with Secret Cinema include Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Dirty Dancing said: “Secret Cinema returns bigger and better than ever, offering an experience like never before. We’ve always pioneered spectacular immersive worlds that culminated in an epic film screening. Now, in this new production of Grease, you’ll live the film from start to finish, fully absorbed in its heart. With the movie playing all around you and performances at every turn, you’ll really become part of the action.”

GREASE: The Immersive Movie Musical’s theatrical magic will be spectacularly brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team renowned for their West End and Broadway credits:

Matthew Costain, Director, is an Olivier Award-winning actor, Aerialist and Creative Director. His credits for Secret Cinema include Dirty Dancing, Bridgerton, Diabolo: The Gathering and Starlight Drive-In; Performance Director for Stranger Things, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Brazil, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Blade Runner, Bugsy Malone, Alien, Watchmen, Warriors, Mission Impossible, The Lost Boys and Top Gun. He has collaborated with directors and companies including the RSC, Shakespeare’s Globe, Sally Cookson, Danny Boyle, Michael Boyd and Kathryn Hunter. Selected other credits include Aerial Director on Olivier Award-winning A Monster Calls (Old Vic & Kennedy Centre); Remount Director on Olivier Award-nominated Hetty Feather (West End); Performer in The National Theatre production War Horse.

