GREASE Kicks Off Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2025 Summer Season In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This June a new production of the iconic rock ‘n' roll musical Grease is set to get the Pitlochry Festival Theatre 2025 Auditorium Season off to a classic start when it opens at Scotland's Theatre in the Hills from 18 June until 27 September.

Produced by Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Blackpool Grand Theatre and featuring a cast of actor musicians, Grease steps into the electrifying world of 1950s Rydell High School and follows the whirlwind romance between new girl Sandy Dumbrowski and popular guy Danny Zuko, who find their summer love challenged by the pressures of teenage life.

Join Sandy, Danny and the rest of Rydell High as they navigate the trials and tribulations of high school with their respective cliques—the sassy Pink Ladies and the greaser gang Burger Palace Boys—adding plenty of laughs, drama, and unforgettable musical moments along the way. With iconic songs like Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin and You're the One That I Want, this high-energy show promises a nostalgic journey full of rock ‘n' roll flair.

Bursting with a vibrant, dynamic, and talented company who capture the essence of teenage exuberance, rebellion and young love, this new version of the timeless classic is told with grit and verve capturing the idealism of the fifties, dreams, desires and journeys of self-discovery.

Grease is one of the world's most popular musicals, and this fresh take on the story is sure to be the one that you want this Summer!

Grease opened in Chicago in 1971 and subsequently on Broadway in February 1972, where it received seven Tony nominations, including one for Best Musical. The original Broadway production played 20 previews and 3,388 regular performances. During the show's eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. The 1978 blockbuster film adaptation starred John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

Directed by Sam Hardie (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), the exciting new production's ensemble of actor musicians will feature Celeste Collier (Rishi Sunak's Doing A Musical, Waterloo East Theatre and One Man, Two Guvnors, Devonshire Park Theatre) as Teen Angel; Tyler Collins (Part of the Century, A Play, a Pie and a Pint Oran Mor) as Kenickie; Chris Coxon (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and The Wizard of Oz, Watermill Theatre) as Eugene; Stephanie Cremona (Cinderella and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Cha Cha ; Caitlin Forbes (The Stamping Ground, Eden Court/Raw Material and A Christmas Carol, Dundee Rep) as Patty; April Nerissa Hudson (A Christmas Carol and Alice in Wonderland, both Derby Theatre) as Frenchy; Leah Jamieson (Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of), West End and Tour) as Jan; Blythe Jandoo (Gypsy and The Maggie Wall, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Sandy; Jerome Lincoln (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre) as Roger; David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West, Royal Shakespeare Company and Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland) as Doody; Oraine Johnson (Welfare and The Jungle Book, Derby Theatre) as Sonny; Keith Macpherson (A Streetcar Named Desire and Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Vince Fontaine; Alyson Orr (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Bend it Like Bertie, Pavillion Theatre, Glasgow) as Miss Lynch; Alexander Service (Heathers, Soho Place, West End/UK Tour/The Other Palace, London) as Danny; Fiona Wood (Sunshine on Leith and Peter Pan and Wendy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Rizzo; and introducing newcomers Eden Barrie as Marty and Louis Newman as Jonny Casino. All other roles are played by the cast.

Director Sam Hardie said:

“Grease was the first musical I ever saw, and I still remember the feeling of seeing the film for the first time, with songs that made you just want to move and characters you longed to be! The musical is now over 50 years old and still its songs fill dance floors, karaoke rooms and play on radio stations across the world.

I was delighted to be asked to direct Grease at Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Blackpool Grand this summer; two places that hold such cherished memories for their audiences. The story is a celebration of what it means to be young: to fall in and out of love, to rebel, to dream, to dance and discover who we are and who we want to be. Now feels like exactly the right moment to tell this story and meet these young people who remind us of the vitality of life and that in this world we should go together rather than individuals apart.

I cannot wait to work with this incredible company taking you to Rydell High for a summer full of joy, love and dancing! “

Grease runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 18 June until 27 September. Tickets and further information are available from the Box Office on 01796 484626 or online at pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com.

Comments