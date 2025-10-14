GOD IS DEAD Comes to Theatro Technis in London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Noctis Theatre Company will present their new play God Is Dead, written and directed by Matthias Moret and Fanny Le Pironnec at Theatro Technis in Camden, as part of the Voilà Festival 2025.

Performances will take place on the 14th and 15th of November at 7pm.

God Is Dead is a family drama reflecting on the necessary end of western abundance, questions our lifestyle and advocates for a less capitalist world. Think The Cherry Orchard meets The White Lotus meets Sarah Kane.

Four siblings living in privilege at a time when the rest of the world is falling apart are about to have their annual dinner in remembrance of their parents' death. Suddenly the fifth sibling, the one who went out to live in the outside world and confront himself to reality comes back. His visit will unwrap a series of family secrets. But the clock is ticking, decisions have to be made, because this class of theirs is about to fall.

It is a way to reflect on how western societies live in a materialistic comfort to the detriment of others. It's also a call for sobriety in our lifestyle at a time when natural resources are about to collapse.