Camille O’Sullivan Transfers LOVELETTER to Soho Theatre Walthamstow

Hot on the heels of its runaway sell-out success at Soho Theatre Dean Street and due to demand for tickets, the Irish singer and actress Camille O’Sullivan will transfer her hit show LoveLetter to Soho Theatre Walthamstow for one night and one night only this January. This marks the first time Soho Theatre has transferred a show from its original venue in Dean Street in the heart of the West End to the new 1,000 seater in East London.

This intimate and captivating celebration some of Camille’s musical heroes, including her dear friend Shane MacGowan, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie, Radiohead, Brel, Nick Cave and more, was a runaway sell out hit at the Edinburgh Fringe 2024 and has since been wowing critics and audiences alike across Australia and Europe.

Chameleon-like on stage, each song has a different character with its story to tell. Camille with long-time collaborator Feargal Murray has created an intimate, heartfelt show with a little bit of joyful, mad chaos as her life unravels, capturing the honest response to those much loved and lost.

Dark, sexy, fierce, amusing and mesmerizing, Camille transforms each song she performs into an intense, emotional, and theatrical experience. Expect joy and pure passion.



Steve Lock – Soho Theatre Head of Comedy says, “We have loved having Camille perform at Soho Theatre over the past 2 weeks with her amazing show Loveletter. It has been such an enormous success we’re excited to be adding a date at Soho Theatre Walthamstow, giving audiences one more chance to see it on our biggest stage. It’s the first time we’ve transferred a sell-out show at Soho Theatre to Soho Theatre Walthamstow mid-run – and we can’t wait to see Camille there in January.”

Camille toured with the Pogues, guested at Yoko Ono’s & Richard Thompson’s RFH Meltdown and original star of Olivier Award-winning La Clique. Previously an award-winning architect and painter, Camille was born in London to a French mother and Irish/English father, she grew up in a village in Cork, Ireland listening to her parents & sisters eclectic music collection that shaped her into the unique interpreter she is today.

The multi-award-winning singer has stunned audiences around the world with her sell-out performances, including the Sydney Opera House, Royal Festival Hall, The Roundhouse, won the coveted Herald Angel award for her RSC solo performance The Rape of Lucrece and recently an Architectural RIAI 2025 award.