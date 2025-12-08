House Southeast Theatre Network Will Support 2026 Tours of BLUBBER, COUNTING SHEEPS, AND ROLLERCOASTER

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The house southeast theatre network will support the spring 2026 tours of three independent productions across Southeast England. The season will introduce regional audiences to new theatre works for adults, families, and young children. The initiative expands access to small and mid-scale venues through touring support, audience development, and artist resources.

Spring 2026 will see three critically acclaimed productions touring Southeast England with support from the house southeast theatre network, a Farnham Maltings initiative supported by Arts Council England. The season will be presented across 34 theatres and will feature work by independent artists staging productions at small and mid-scale venues.

Chief Executive Officer of Farnham Maltings, Peter Glanville, says, “We are really proud of this carefully curated season of work and to be bringing more renowned theatre work to regional venues and audiences of all ages through the house southeast theatre network. By supporting theatres and art centres to programme some of the best UK theatre, house works to build audiences and strengthen appetite across the region for this vitally important and intimate artform.”

BLUBBER

The season will open with Katie Greenall’s Blubber, first seen at the Edinburgh Fringe. The production follows Greenall’s personal journey as synchronised swimming becomes a catalyst for self-reflection and body awareness. The piece centers on Greenall’s storytelling approach, incorporating elements of humour and emotional exploration.

COUNTING SHEEPS

Counting Sheeps will offer work for babies, toddlers, and families. The production follows two sheep on a musical and sensory journey designed to engage young audiences through sound, movement, and gentle interaction. The piece is created to offer an atmosphere that is both calming and playfully responsive.

ROLLERCOASTER

The season will also include Rollercoaster by Wes Peden and Gandini Juggling. Performed among large inflatable structures and set to electronic soundscapes built from rollercoaster audio, the work blends contemporary juggling techniques with a pop-punk aesthetic. The production highlights Peden’s physical style and visual design within an abstract performance environment.

Senior Producer for house, Harriet Bolwell, comments, “This spring, the house touring season really does have something for everyone. Award-winning artist Katie Greenall is taking their beautiful theatre piece BLUBBER on the road, with a performance that is both powerful and vulnerable. For our smaller audiences, nationally acclaimed Hull based theatre company The Herd bring their delightful sleepy sheepy immersive theatre show Counting Sheeps to 20 venues across the South East. Finally, Rollercoaster from Gandini Juggling and Wes Peden brings out the wow factor, using pop-punk juggling, inspired by its maker's fascination with rollercoasters.”

Through house’s touring support, the quality and range of theatre presented across Southeast England will be expanded. The organisation provides resources for audience development, professional training for venue staff, and coordination of network-wide initiatives focusing on access, internships, and sustainability, strengthening the theatre ecology throughout the region.