Further Tour Dates Announced For 2023 UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT

The Wardrobe Ensemble have today announced further tour dates for their stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved stories about Mog the Forgetful Cat. In addition to the previously announced venues: The Old Vic, Bristol Old Vic, Curve Leicester, Lowry Salford, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and Exeter Northcott, the first ever stage adaptation of Mog will also play Birmingham Rep Theatre and Worthing Theatres in 2023, with further tour dates still to be announced.



This production is the first ever stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's bestselling Mog picture books, published by HarperCollins Children's Books. Directed by Helena Middleton and Jesse Jones, this lively and enchanting production uses original songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large to bring the iconic stories to life.



'Bother that cat!'



Mog is a very forgetful cat. She forgets that she has a cat flap, she forgets that she's already eaten her supper, and she forgets that cats don't have eggs for breakfast every day.



But Mog's forgetfulness can come in handy...



Join Mog and the Thomas family, on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the V.E.T. and gets to eat lots and lots of eggs. Everyone's favourite cat might be forgetful, but she certainly has a lot of adventures, and she loves her family very much.

The Co-Directors are Helena Middleton & Jesse Jones, Musical Director is Joey Hickman, Designer is Laura McEwen, Sound Designer is Beth Duke, Lighting Designer is Rajiv Pattani and Movement Director is Catriona Giles.



Mog the Forgetful Cat was devised by Tom England, Joey Hickman, Jesse Jones, Helena Middleton, Hanora Kamen, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Robyn Sinclair and Ben Vardy. Additional devising by Tom Brennan, Emily Greenslade and James Newton.



Mog the Forgetful Cat will be performed at Bristol Old Vic on 14-18 Feb, Curve Leicester on 21-25 Feb, Lowry Salford on 04-08 Apr, Birmingham Rep Theatre on 15-15 Apr, Worthing Theatres on 6-7 May, Belgrade Theatre Coventry on 30 May-03 Jun, Exeter Northcott on 16-18 Jun and The Old Vic on 11-29 Jul.



Adapted for the stage by The Wardrobe Ensemble, Mog the Forgetful Cat is a co-production between The Old Vic, Royal & Derngate Northampton and The Wardrobe Ensemble and had its world premiere at Royal & Derngate Northampton in June this year.



Based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children's Books.



Suitable for ages 3+.

Tour Dates

Bristol Old Vic

Tuesday 14 February - Saturday 18 February 2023

On Sale Now

Curve Leicester

Tuesday 21 February - Saturday 25 February 2023

On Sale Now

Lowry Salford

Tuesday 4 April - Saturday 8 April 2023

On Sale Now

Birmingham Rep Theatre

Thursday 13 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

On Sale Now

Worthing Theatres

Saturday 6 May - Sunday 7 May 2023

On Sale Now

Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

On Sale Now

Exeter Northcott

Friday 16 June - Sunday 18 June 2023

On Sale Now

The Old Vic

Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 29 July 2023

On Sale Now