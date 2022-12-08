Further Tour Dates Announced For 2023 UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT
The production will play Birmingham Rep Theatre and Worthing Theatres in 2023, with further tour dates still to be announced.
The Wardrobe Ensemble have today announced further tour dates for their stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved stories about Mog the Forgetful Cat. In addition to the previously announced venues: The Old Vic, Bristol Old Vic, Curve Leicester, Lowry Salford, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and Exeter Northcott, the first ever stage adaptation of Mog will also play Birmingham Rep Theatre and Worthing Theatres in 2023, with further tour dates still to be announced.
This production is the first ever stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's bestselling Mog picture books, published by HarperCollins Children's Books. Directed by Helena Middleton and Jesse Jones, this lively and enchanting production uses original songs, live music and a menagerie of creatures little and large to bring the iconic stories to life.
'Bother that cat!'
Mog is a very forgetful cat. She forgets that she has a cat flap, she forgets that she's already eaten her supper, and she forgets that cats don't have eggs for breakfast every day.
But Mog's forgetfulness can come in handy...
Join Mog and the Thomas family, on a journey through one year in the life of a really remarkable cat, as she catches a burglar, gatecrashes a cat show, goes to the V.E.T. and gets to eat lots and lots of eggs. Everyone's favourite cat might be forgetful, but she certainly has a lot of adventures, and she loves her family very much.
The Co-Directors are Helena Middleton & Jesse Jones, Musical Director is Joey Hickman, Designer is Laura McEwen, Sound Designer is Beth Duke, Lighting Designer is Rajiv Pattani and Movement Director is Catriona Giles.
Mog the Forgetful Cat was devised by Tom England, Joey Hickman, Jesse Jones, Helena Middleton, Hanora Kamen, Kerry Lovell, Jesse Meadows, Robyn Sinclair and Ben Vardy. Additional devising by Tom Brennan, Emily Greenslade and James Newton.
Mog the Forgetful Cat will be performed at Bristol Old Vic on 14-18 Feb, Curve Leicester on 21-25 Feb, Lowry Salford on 04-08 Apr, Birmingham Rep Theatre on 15-15 Apr, Worthing Theatres on 6-7 May, Belgrade Theatre Coventry on 30 May-03 Jun, Exeter Northcott on 16-18 Jun and The Old Vic on 11-29 Jul.
Adapted for the stage by The Wardrobe Ensemble, Mog the Forgetful Cat is a co-production between The Old Vic, Royal & Derngate Northampton and The Wardrobe Ensemble and had its world premiere at Royal & Derngate Northampton in June this year.
Based on the bestselling Mog picture book series by Judith Kerr, published by HarperCollins Children's Books.
Suitable for ages 3+.
Tour Dates
Bristol Old Vic
Tuesday 14 February - Saturday 18 February 2023
On Sale Now
Curve Leicester
Tuesday 21 February - Saturday 25 February 2023
On Sale Now
Lowry Salford
Tuesday 4 April - Saturday 8 April 2023
On Sale Now
Birmingham Rep Theatre
Thursday 13 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
On Sale Now
Worthing Theatres
Saturday 6 May - Sunday 7 May 2023
On Sale Now
Belgrade Theatre Coventry
Tuesday 30 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
On Sale Now
Exeter Northcott
Friday 16 June - Sunday 18 June 2023
On Sale Now
The Old Vic
Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 29 July 2023
On Sale Now
More Hot Stories For You
December 8, 2022
Award-winning comedian, broadcaster and podcast host John Robins is embarking on his biggest live tour to date in 2023 with brand-new show, Howl.
Further Tour Dates Announced For 2023 UK Tour of MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT
December 8, 2022
The Wardrobe Ensemble have today announced further tour dates for their stage adaptation of Judith Kerr's beloved stories about Mog the Forgetful Cat. In addition to the previously announced venues: The Old Vic, Bristol Old Vic, Curve Leicester, Lowry Salford, Belgrade Theatre Coventry and Exeter Northcott, the first ever stage adaptation of Mog will also play Birmingham Rep Theatre and Worthing Theatres in 2023, with further tour dates still to be announced.
Nottingham Playhouse Announces CINDERELLA Panto 2023
December 8, 2022
Following the triumphant opening of Dick Whittington last week, Nottingham Playhouse has announced that next year's pantomime will be Cinderella. Written by Notttingham Playhouse Artistic Director Adam Penford and starring the theatre's favourite dame, John Elkington, the show will run from 1 December 2023 to 13 January 2024.
Cast Announced For The Premiere of Imitating The Dog's Retelling Of MACBETH
December 8, 2022
imitating the dog (UK Theatre Awards 2022 winners for Dracula: The Untold Story) have announced full casting for the premiere of their audacious and dazzling new retelling of William Shakespeare's tale of ambition, betrayal, and downfall – Macbeth.
The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich To Livestream GOLDILOCKS AND THE THREE BEARS The Rock 'N' Roll Panto
December 7, 2022
The New Wolsey Theatre Ipswich has announced that they will be livestreaming this year's Rock 'n' Roll pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears from Thursday 15 December 2022 – Monday 2 January 2023.