Further Performances Added For WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT at @sohoplace

Due to phenomenal demand a further three weeks of the international hit White Rabbit Red Rabbit @sohoplace are announced with new performers. White Rabbit Red Rabbit challenges a fearless performer to take centre stage with no preparation, no director and no idea what will greet them as they open a sealed envelope and take out the script. The show makes its West End debut in a limited season from 1 October and must end on 9 November. Nassim Soleimanpour's unique, provocative theatrical experience is presented by Lambert Jackson and Nassim Soleimanpour Productions in association with Nica Burns.

Performers announced today include Harriet Walter, Elizabeth McGovern, Toby Jones, Stephen Merchant, Naoko Mori, Tanya Reynolds, Adjoa Andoh, Ralf Little, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Matt Lucas, Kate Phillips, Miriam Margolyes, Paloma Faith, Stockard Channing, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Sheila Atim, Rory Kinnear, Lenny Henry, Minnie Driver, Ambika Mod, Ryan Calais Cameron, Douglas Henshall, Katherine Parkinson and Denise Gough.

They join the previously announced Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou and Catherine Tate.

Each night a completely new adventure awaits - depending on how the author's words compel each actor to perform. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a theatrical adventure embracing comedy and tragedy. An edge of your seat experience with some of the UK's most extraordinary talents.

“I was born on Azar 19th, 1360 in Tehran. That's Tehran, December 10th, 1981 in Christian years…”

Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is as much about contemporary Iran as it is about power dynamics in the rest of the world.

Since its joint premiere in 2011 at the Edinburgh and SummerWorks festival, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 30 different languages and been performed over 3,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, Sinead Cusack, Cynthia Nixon, John Hurt, F. Murray Abraham, Dominic West and film director Ken Loach.

