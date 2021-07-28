Full Musical Line-Up for IDLES' Bristol Homecoming Show Announced

Team Love and Simple Things present IDLES, Clifton Downs, Friday 3rd September (15:00 to 23:00 hrs)

The full musical line-up for IDLES' Bristol Homecoming show has been unveiled, with a riotous full day programme of amazing bands, DJs and electronic producers.

Taking place across three festival-sized stages, music kicks off from 3pm and rolls right until close at 11pm, meaning there's a sizeable roster of national & local talent joining IDLES on the full line-up.

The Main Stage hosts an uncompromising selection of live & electronic musicians, who continue to push the envelope of modern left-field music. Ahead of IDLES headline performance is genre-crossing Scottish composer & producer Anna Meredith, synth-infused Yorkshire group Working Men's Club & the shimmering resonations of Jane Weaver who has already released one of the best albums of the year so far. With new-comers TV Priest stirring up huge excitement in the industry & London punk trio Big Joanie completing the Main Stage billing.

The Second Stage takes a significantly more electronic focus. UK dance music veterans Paranoid London bring their visceral, acid-laden sound to the Second Stage for what promises to be a punk meets electric live set. They're joined on the line-up by local favourites Giant Swan, whose energised, aggressive approach to electronic music has brought a breath of fresh air to the dance floor. Catch ex-Bristolian now London-based vocalist & producer Grove, avant-garde queen Nuha Ruby Ra & local favourite Kayla Painter warming things up here.

Stage three plays host to some of the best up-and-coming bands & musicians from Bristol & across the Country, hand-picked by IDLES and the minds behind Team Love & Simple Things. Having joined IDLES on their last tour pre-pandemic, Heavy Lungs top the billing, with Alewya, Delilah Holliday, Grandmas House & Slagheap completing the roster.

Tom Paine from Team Love says:

"We are beyond excited to finally announce the full line-up for this special show. There is so much exciting, fresh and boundary-pushing music here, from musicians who Bristolians have been waiting to see play live for so long now, just seeing the names all together on the same artwork is genuinely sending tingles down our spines. As you can see now from the line-up this is going to be a packed full day of amazing musical entertainment from start to finish"

As well as the musical announcement there will be a full festival offering of local food traders, fully licenced bars, full medical and welfare facilities as well as extra space on site for people to enjoy the day's entertainment but who may not wish to return to the centre of busy crowds just yet. Full details of this and Covid-19 entry requirements will be published closer to the time in line with Government Regulations and Recommendations. The safety of our staff and attendees is of the absolute priority to us and we ask everyone to be understanding of this.

As previously publicised, event organisers Team Love and Simple Things, alongside IDLES, are making available 2,000 complimentary tickets to local NHS workers to say 'thank you' for their amazing work on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic. The festival will also be supporting a range of local community organisations and charities including Bristol grAttitude (NHS), Protect Our NHS, Changes (Mental Health), Knowle West Media Centre (Youth Education and Training), Attitude is Everything (Accessibility), Suicide Prevention Bristol (Mental Health) and Big Team CIC (Youth Access and Training).

IDLES scored their first UK Number One album in 2020 with 'Ultra Mono', which also became the fastest-selling vinyl release of the year, but unfortunately have yet to be able to play the album out to any of their fans since their sold-out tour has been pushed back to 2022.

Tickets are priced at £45.00 + bf. The show is open to all ages but under 16s must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Tickets are available via https://www.seetickets.com/event/idles-on-the-downs-with-special-guests/the-downs/1818930