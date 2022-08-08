Full Casting Confirmed For The World Premiere Stage Adaptation of THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL UK Tour

The full cast has been announced for Deborah Moggach's The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel which opens at Richmond Theatre on Monday 5th September 2022.

Joining the previously announced celebrated stars of stage and screen, Hayley Mills (Pollyanna, The Parent Trap, Whistle Down the Wind) who stars as Evelyn, Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar, BBC 1's Just Good Friends, Eastenders) who plays Douglas and Rula Lenska (ITV's Rock Follies, Coronation Street, Channel 4's Celebrity Big Brother) who performs as Madge in this feel-good tale of love and adventure, today's announcement confirms casting through to Saturday 11th February 2023.

Tiran Aakel (The Kite Runner, UK and Dubai Tour; Umm Kalthoum and The Golden Era, Dubai Opera House) performs as Mr Gupta, Richenda Carey (Calendar Girls, West End/UK Tour; BBC 1's Monarch of the Glen) as Dorothy, Rekha John-Cheriyan as Mrs Kapoor (Kerbs, Tomb Raider, Dream Horse); Andy de la Tour (Plenty, Notting Hill) as Norman; Shila Iqbal (East Is East, Octagon Theatre; Eaten by Lions); as Sahani, Kerena Jagpal (Mismatch and Twitch, Birmingham Rep; Circle Game, Southwalk Playhouse) as Kamila, Harmage Singh Kalirai (Mischief Night, A Very British Coup) as Jimmy, Sally Knyvette (ITV's Emmerdale; BBC 1's Blake's 7); as Jean, Nishad More (King Lear, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Sonny Kapoor, Marlene Sidaway (ITV's Coronation Street, BBC 1's Pride and Prejudice) as Muriel; Anant Varman (who makes his professional UK stage debut with The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel) as Mohan and Adam Morris (Dial M for Murder and The Messiah, UK Tours); and Julie Wood (Brave New World, Harrogate Theatre) who join the company as male and female understudies.

Deborah Moggach adapts her bestselling novel 2004's These Foolish Things for the stage, it previously having inspired the BAFTA and Golden Globe-nominated film. Directed by Lucy Bailey (Oleanna, UK Tour & West End); Gaslight, UK Tour; Witness for the Prosecution, London's County Hall) the rest of the creative team comprises Costume and Set Designer, Colin Richmond; Lighting Designer, Oli Fenwick; Sound Designer, Mic Pool; Composer, Kuljit Bhamra; Casting Director, Ginny Schiller CDG; Associate Director, Breman Rajkumar; Movement Director, Lucy Hind; Costume Supervisor, Chris Cahill; Production Manager, Digby Robinson; Props Supervisor, Lizzie Frankl and Associate Props Supervisor, Zoe Wilson.

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century's most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes us on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life. The luxury residence is far from the opulence they were promised, but as their lives begin to intertwine and they embrace the vibrancy of modern-day India, they are charmed in unexpected and life-changing ways.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a joyous, feel-good comedy about taking risks, finding love, and embracing second chances, even in the most surprising of places.

The film The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (directed by John Madden) saw its UK theatrical release in 2012. Within two weeks of its cinematic distribution, the film had topped the UK Box Office and went on to become a hit internationally performing as one of the highest-grossing films of 2012 in Australia and New Zealand in addition to the United Kingdom.

The interwoven stories of the film's stellar ensemble, which included Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Maggie Smith, Penelope Wilson, Tom Wilkinson, Celie Imrie, and Ronald Pickup - with Dev Patel as the put-upon owner of a past-its-best hotel for 'the elderly and beautiful' - shone a light on issues such as the outsourcing of care and NHS treatments, the complexity of family relationships around the world, love, compassion, and companionship in our twilight years.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is produced by Simon Friend, Jenny King, Trafalgar Entertainment, and Gavin Kalin.