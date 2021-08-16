Full Cast and Creative Team Announced For HAMLET at Young Vic

Hamlet will be performed at the Main House of the Young Vic beginning next month. The play by William Shakespeare, and directed by Greg Hersov, will run from 25 September - 13 November 2021.

Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) make her YV debut as a new kind of Hamlet, reuniting with her long-time collaborator Greg Hersov, to bring us this tale of power, politics and desire.

Joining Cush Jumbo as Hamlet, the full cast includes Jonathan Ajayi (Laertes), Joana Borja (Guildenstern/Osric), Adrian Dunbar (Claudius/The Ghost), Tara Fitzgerald (Gertrude), Norah Lopez Holden (Ophelia), Jonathan Livingstone (Horatio), Joseph Marcell (Polonius), Adele Oni (Bernardo), Taz Skylar (Rosencrantz/Fortinbras/Marcellus) and Leo Wringer (Fortinbras Captain/Player/Gravedigger).

With Hamlet, the Young Vic is delighted to introduce a Jerwood Assistant Designer, who will work with Anna Fleischle on the set and costume design process for the show. This new opportunity represents a shared ambition between the Young Vic and Jerwood Arts to create a greater range of paid opportunities for creatives to develop their craft as part of a production. The Assistant Designer role is in addition to the Jerwood Assistant Director (an opportunity established in 2010), and Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director role (established in 2011); two further examples of how the Young Vic Directors Program supports and nurtures theatre makers with paid opportunities.

Hamlet is Directed by Greg Hersov, with Set and Costume Design by Anna Fleischle, Lighting Design by Aideen Malone, Sound Design by Emma Laxton, Video Design by Nina Dunn, Movement Direction by Lucy Hind, Casting by Sophie Holland CDG, with Casting Assistants Faye Timby and Finnian Tweed, Voice and Text by Barbara Houseman and Fight Direction by Kev McCurdy, with Jerwood Assistant Director Zoe Templeman-Young, Boris Karloff Trainee Assistant Director Kirk-Ann Roberts and Jerwood Assistant Designer Jida Akil.

Audio Described performance: 19 October, 7.30pm

Relaxed performance: 2 November, 7.30pm

Captioned performance: 4 November, 7.30pm

Hamlet is currently sold out. Further Hamlet tickets to be released: Members Priority Booking 6 September 12noon, Public Booking 8 September 12noon.