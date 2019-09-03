Full Cast Announced For SLEEPING BEAUTY at St Helens Theatre Royal

The most spellbinding panto of them all is returning to St Helens Theatre Royal this October - and producers are today excited to reveal its stellar cast.

Regal Entertainments will present Sleeping Beauty at the theatre from Saturday 19 - Tuesday 29 October, promising half-term fun for all the family.

The full cast includes Samantha Palin; Mia Molloy; James Lacey; Lewis Devine; Shameless' Warren Donnelly; Abigail Middleton; and St Helens' resident Dame Si Foster.

Samantha Palin will be transformed into the evil fairy Carabosse, who curses Princess Aurora - tricking her into an eternal slumber. Samantha previously played the Fairy Godmother in 2018's Easter production of Cinderella. Her other theatre credits include Cover Malevola in Snow White at Kings Theatre and Gloriana in Cinderella at Theatre Royal, Wakefield.

Mia Molloy makes a welcome return to the Theatre Royal stage as the Princess, cursed to fall asleep until a handsome suitor wakes her with true love's kiss. The multi-talented Liverpool local was last seen heading over the rainbow as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz earlier this year. Mia's credits also include Liverbird Song - The Liverpool Blitz Musical at The Epstein Theatre and Our Day Out The Musical at Liverpool's Royal Court.

Starring as this year's handsome Prince is Theatre Royal newcomer James Lacey whose dashing looks will no doubt cast a spell over St Helens. His previous credits include the UK tours of Shrek The Musical and The Sound of Music as well as the dance double for Richard Madden in Disney's 2015 blockbuster live-action remake of Cinderella.

The hilarious Lewis Devine will bring laughs-a-plenty to St Helens audiences as Chester the Jester. Lewis returns after taking audiences on a high-flying adventure as Peter Pan at Christmas and causing mayhem as French Frank in 2018's panto, Beauty and the Beast.

Shameless star Warren Donnelly returns to play the King. Most notable for playing Stan Waterman in the Channel 4 series, Warren is no stranger to the St Helens stage having previously played the King in 2017's production of Sleeping Beauty and Abanazer in 2016's Aladdin.

Abigail Middleton is certain to bring some magic to the show as Fairy Sparkle, who audiences may recognise as Tiger Lily from Peter Pan last Christmas.

Completing the line-up and ready to bring this enchanting tale to life is St Helens' resident Dame, Si Foster, bringing his slapstick fun and chaos to the stage as Dame Queenie.

Sleeping Beauty tells the enchanting tale of Princess Aurora, who is cursed by the evil fairy Carabosse, tricking her into eternal slumber which can only be broken by a kiss from her true love.

Will the beautiful princess find her true love and be freed from the evil fairy's curse? What fate awaits the evil fairy? Set your alarms and get down to St Helens Theatre Royal this October for a truly magical adventure.

Chantelle Nolan, Theatre Manager said: "I am absolutely delighted to announce the full casting for Sleeping Beauty! We have lots of returning familiar faces that our audiences know and love, as well as some Theatre Royal newcomers who are guaranteed to put on a spectacular show! Tickets are on-sale now, so be sure to join us this October!"

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You