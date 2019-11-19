FAULTY TOWERS The Dining Experience Opens 2020 Season

Book now for the world's longest running and most successful tribute to the BBC's iconic sitcom in London's West End, the one-of-a-kind original that's internationally recognised as 'outrageously funny' (BroadwayBaby) and highly acclaimed by audiences and critics alike.

This is the show that started it all 22 years ago and still rules the world to this day - the comedy spectacular that helps you step inside the TV show and see it from the inside out! Highly interactive and fully immersive, it's 70% improvised, tempting audiences to play with Basil, Sybil and Manuel as they serve a 3-course meal. With two hours of comedy, three courses of food and five-star reviews, expect chaos, laughs, and a brilliant night out - or lunchtime!

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is a proud member of TripAdvisor's Hall of Fame, specially reserved for holders of TA's Certificate of Excellence for five years on the trot. With over 22 years of continuous critical and audience acclaim and having just sold its millionth ticket, it is clear that this is officially the world's most sought-after tribute to the BBC's Fawlty Towers and the most successful interactive comedy show of its kind.

Bookings, info & gift vouchers: faultytowersdining.com | customerservice@imagination-workshop.com | (+44) 0845 154 4145 (Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm only)





