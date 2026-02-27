Extra Acts Set For Live At Arley 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Live at Arley will return this spring – and extra acts for the special music event have been revealed. This year's event takes place from 15-17 May in the grounds of historic Arley Hall, offering three nights of live music for the first time.

And due to phenomenal demand, even more fantastic performers have now been added to the line-up of musical talent, with organisers promising a trio of unmissable concerts including a foot-stomping Glam 70s Revival which will conclude the weekend in glittering style.

The concert on Sunday, 17 May will be headed by the Bay City Rollers featuring Stuart ‘Woody' Wood and Mud ft Ray Stiles and Rob Davis.

Tartan-clad Scottish band the Bay City Rollers won the hearts of millions of teens in the 1970s, selling tens of millions of records worldwide and scoring massive hits with songs including Shang-A-Lang, Summerlove Sensation, All of Me Loves All of You and the chart-topping Give a Little Love and Bye Bye Baby.

And Mud bestrode the early 1970s as one of Glam rock's biggest bands, storming the charts with songs like Dyna-mite, The Cat Crept In, The Secrets That You Keep and the number one hits Tiger Feet, Lonely This Christmas and Oh Boy. In 1975 they had seven singles in the UK top 40.

Now it can be revealed the Seventies superstars are set to be supported by a trio of top tribute acts bringing the music of Marc Bolan, David Bowie and ABBA thrillingly to life live on stage.

Total Rex is dedicated to faithfully recreating the glam rock sound of Marc Bolan and T.Rex. Endorsed by the Official Marc Bolan Fan Club, the band's professional musicians present a show which captures the authentic sound, style and energy of Bolan and performs some of T.Rex's biggest hits – including Telegram Sam, Jeepster and Get It On – alongside beloved album tracks.

Meanwhile there will also be a chance to marvel at the performance of Paul Henderson, widely acclaimed as the best David Bowie tribute in the UK, as he brings some of the late legendary music star's best-loved songs to life on stage with moves, mannerisms and vocal delivery which are uncannily close to those of the man himself.

And the Sunday line-up is completed by the multi-award-winning ABBA Revival, voted the UK's number one tribute to the Swedish music icons. Relive the magic of a live ABBA concert spanning all their greatest hits from 1974 to 1981 including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia, The Winner Takes It All and Super Trouper.

Live at Arley opens on the evening of Friday, 15 May when concertgoers are invited to return to the early ‘noughties', with Gareth Gates and Adam Rickitt headlining the fantastic Mega Y2K concert.

They will be supported in the night of millennium magic by a brilliant collection of top tribute artists including January Butler, the world's number one tribute to Canadian singing star Celine Dion, and Boyz Beyond who celebrate and recreate the chart-topping music of some of the world's best boy bands including Backstreet Boys, Blue and Five.

And Saturday, 16 May sees the return of the hugely popular Back to Boogie, a glittering celebration of disco, funk and soul.

The line-up of iconic 70s and 80s superstars includes Imagination featuring Leee John, 5 Star, The Real Thing, Jacki Graham, Italian dance-house group Livin' Joy and Romina Johnson.

Tickets for all three concerts are on sale now.

Live at Arley will also feature a food and drink square featuring amazing local outlets serving everything from wood-fired pizza to gourmet burgers and authentic Jamaican cuisine, and a Shopping Village with pop-ups from local makers, bespoke gifts and treats for all the family to buy.

Meanwhile this year the VIP area will include access to a Golden Circle offering space close to the stage, as well as access to the VIP marquee with premium seating, premium offerings and posh loos!

Discover Knutsford is the event's Official Town Partner and ticketholders will be able to enjoy exclusive offers in the town over the weekend, while selected Knutsford businesses will be on site at Live at Arley itself.

Live at Arley event organiser Max Eden, of Cheshire Concerts, says: “I'm really pleased to be able to present such a fantastic line-up of exceptional performers for Live at Arley this summer.

“Extending the event over three nights means we can offer an even wider range of great music covering some of the best-loved decades of pop and disco, from the fabulously flamboyant era of Glam Rock to the irresistible dancefloor fillers of the 70s and 80s to a nostalgic taste of the near ‘noughties'. It all adds up to an unmissable weekend.”