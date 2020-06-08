Exit Productions Presents JURY DUTY Over Zoom

Performed over Zoom, Jury Duty is the latest slice of interactive game based theatre from Exit Productions. Best played with a computer or laptop handy, the show will team you up with other jurors and challenge you to unscramble the case.

A fire. A dead man. A guilty plea for arson, but not for murder. The truth must come out.

Under the Justice Act (2020), you have been summoned as a remote juror for a new kind of online trial. You and your fellow jurors must review the evidence, speak to the accused, and come to a conclusion. Is he guilty or not guilty? And is there more to this case than meets the eye?

How will you find the accused?

The performance is one hour and forty five minutes long.

This show was developed as part of the CABIN FEVER R&D run by Exit Productions between March and April 2020. We are making interactive work in lockdown for an audience in isolation. Exit Productions is a games based interactive theatre company that brings shows to life through audience involvement. We have so far sparked Revolutions, fixed boxing matches and been the first colonists on Mars.

Details and tickets here.

Performed by Tom Black - (previous work includes Crisis, What Crisis?, For King and Country, Bridge Command, Crooks 1926)

Directed by Joe Ball - Artistic Director of Exit Productions

Produced by Exit Productions Limited & Rachel McCall

Age guidance: 15+ Strong Language and Adult Themes

Shows until Friday 19th June with plans to extend, and private bookings available.

