Exeter Northcott Unveils Bespoke Support for 23 South West Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following over 100 submissions to their first annual script submission window, Exeter Northcott has unveiled a programme of bespoke support for 23 South West writers.

Following the recruitment of their new Artist Development Producer in summer 2024 — playwright and DownStage Write founder Sam Parker — Exeter Northcott relaunched their artist development programme Elevate (formerly ‘Futures’), and hosted the first Elevate Festival, a week-long showcase of local theatre makers, at their city-centre Barnfield Theatre. The theatre also received over 100 submissions of full-length plays from South West writers to its first annual script submission window. Following a selection process involving more than three rounds and a team of seven readers, the Northcott has revealed a bespoke programme of support for 23 playwrights, informed by 1-to-1 consultations with every one of the selected writers.

“Our first Elevate script window, which will now run annually, was confirmation that the South West is full of writing talent,” says Parker, “Our readers were blown away with the quality and depth of storytelling in the scripts we received, and we are all delighted to be supporting this cohort of brilliant writers with a programme that has been built around them and what they need. We can’t wait to see what they write!”

Five of the most production-ready writers were selected and paid to pitch for a commission to write a future Made by Exeter Northcott production, yet to be announced.

Eight writers — Brenda Callis, Rohan Gotobed, Eleanor Hope Jones, Eva Hudson, Ali May, Nia Powell, Michael Ramus, and Ed Viney — will participate in the Midscale Playwriting Programme. A series of exclusive masterclasses led by the likes of The Commotion Time playwright Sarah Dickenson and RSC New Work Manager Becky Latham will support them to pen a first draft of a play suited to a midscale auditorium.

Eleanor Hope Jones said “Being part of this cohort of South West writers is such a blessing at a time when the craft of playwrighting needs to be celebrated more than ever. I’m blown away by the time, care and attention Exeter Northcott has put into devising a unique scheme that responds to the needs of writers and the plays they are working on here and now. Writing for the midscale has felt so far away, it's a thrilling opportunity to get to imagine larger worlds, places and characters than ever before.”

“Playwrights need to be connected with theatres in the South West so I’m delighted to be supported through the Elevate programme with Exeter Northcott Theatre.” added Dorset-based playwright and The Script’s The Thing Festival Director Ed Viney, “It’s challenging to develop new work and Elevate gives vital practical support. I’m really looking forward to great conversations, contact with actors, and developing my writing to play at varying scales for audiences.”

Thanks to the support of the Idlewild Trust, a further six writers — Charlie Coldfield, Nash Colundar, Molly Gooch, Lori Hilson, Perdita Stott, and Monica Yell — will participate in Elevate Write/Direct. The course, led by Parker and professional director Danielle Mcilven, will pair each playwright with a local director to learn about the writer/director relationship and work towards a rehearsed reading. The directors are in the process of being selected via an open call-out.

Hattie Collins, Charlie Coldfield, Nash Colundar, and Michael Ramus will each receive a commission to write a short play to be performed at an evening of their work during Elevate Festival 2025. The same event sold out at Elevate Festival 2024.

Hannah Ali Khan, Imogen Frances, and Rohan Gotobed have each been invited to spend a paid week in residence at the Barnfield Theatre to work on their plays, prioritising process over output.

Finally, Eleanor Hope Jones and Ben Callon will benefit from a series of bespoke 1-to-1 sessions, giving them dramaturgical support to develop their plays to a third draft, and Ali May has been selected for a rehearsed reading of his play, directed by Exeter Northcott Creative Director Martin Berry. It will be showcased to an invited audience this May. All of the writers will also be encouraged to submit their work to the Northcott’s next annual script submission window.

To stay up to date with future artist development opportunities from Exeter Northcott, South West artists may join the Northcott’s free Elevate membership on exeternorthcott.co.uk.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!