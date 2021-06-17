Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Edinburgh Fringe Sell-out Show FAKE NEWS Transfers To London

The production runs 14 July 2021.

Jun. 17, 2021  

A sell-out show at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, Fake News is the story of our time from journalist turned actor and playwright Osman Baig - now coming to the Southwark Playhouse before it transfers to London's Bridge Theatre and goes on tour.

A budding young journalist lands a dream internship at the country's biggest online news organization. There, he stumbles on an earth-shattering story and decides to click publish.

There's just one problem: the story is completely untrue.

Whatever you think about the news or those who make it, prepare to think again - in this one-man show that will force you to ask if there really is such a thing as bad publicity.

The production runs 14 July 2021. Learn more at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/swkfest/fake-news/.


