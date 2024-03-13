ETT Production of MACBETH Comes To Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced ETT's contemporary re-imagining of Macbeth as part of its 2025 programming, playing from 28 February – 29 March 2025. Directed by ETT Artistic Director Richard Twyman, this production of Shakespeare's cautionary tale, celebrated an extensive UK and international tour, culminating in this London transfer.

Full casting will be announced in due course.

Rachel O'Riordan, Artistic Director and CEO of Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, said:

“I am delighted to be welcoming English Touring Theatre (ETT) in 2025, bringing their production of Macbeth to London audiences. Their re-lensing of Shakespeare's iconic drama, directed by Richard Twyman, interrogates the psychological breakdown of the characters, set against a backdrop of modern society controlled by CCTV, paranoia, and desire. Lyric audiences will be drawn into the visceral re-imagined world of Macbeth and will get to experience the thought-provoking story unfold on our beautiful stage here in West London.”

Richard Twyman, Artistic Director & CEO, and Sophie Scull, Executive Producer of ETT, said: “We are hugely proud to have toured Macbeth across England, and internationally, to over 41,000 people, including over 10,000 school children, and excited that audiences in London will get a chance to see the production. We had a wonderful time working with the team at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre on The Good Person of Szechwan last year, and we can't wait to bring Macbeth here, it feels like the perfect space to bring it in to.

A struggling and divided nation, tearing itself apart. So, when the Macbeths see their chance at the crown, why shouldn't they take it?

But things don't go according to plan. Dreams quickly turn to nightmares, humanity erodes, nature stirs. As society strives to make sense of the darkness that sits inside it, how long will it take for people to fight back against the endless cycle of violence and corruption?

A visceral and contemporary new production that speaks to a world we find ourselves living in now, asking why has Macbeth haunted our fears and nightmares for centuries, and what lesson this cautionary tale is still urgently trying to communicate to us?

Designer: Basia Bińkowska; Lighting Designer: Azusa Ono; Associate Lighting Designer: Jack Hathaway; Sound Designer: Tingying Dong; Casting Director: Lotte Hines CDG; Fight Director: Kevin McCurdy; Projection Designer: Will Duke; Music Consultant: David Colvin; Movement Director: Elinor Randle; Associate Director: Rachael Walsh; Academic and Text Consultant: Emma Whipday.