Divina De Campo Will Host 15th Annual Offies

Drag-artist superstar Divina De Campo will host the 15th anniversary Offies on Monday 17th March at Westminster Hall. A night celebrating everything the Off-West End offers, performances will include the legendary London Gay Men’s Chorus, the award-winning Mischief Theatre, Tony Award-winning Frances Ruffelle and Divina De Campo themself. The evening will be accompanied by a live band with musical direction and original music from past Offies finalist, Ben Goddard (Million Dollar Quartet, West End; Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Warner Bros, with more surprises on the evening.

Mischief Theatre will perform at the ceremony with the iconic sideways stylings that the company is known for internationally. Their inaugural hit The Play That Goes Wrong started at the Old Red Lion Theatre, before transferring to the West End, Broadway and then being made into a television series - the company was well and truly created in the Off West End.

Alongside them the legendary team at the London Gay Men’s Chorus, widely known as LGBTQ+ icons, will be bringing their renowned talents to the night. Tony-Award winning musical theatre icon Frances Ruffelle, nominated herself for an Offies this year, will also perform. Best known for originating the role of Éponine in the Les Misérables in both the West End and on Broadway. She also represented the UK in Eurovision.

Fresh from hosting The Stage Debut Awards for the past two years, host Divina De Campo will bring their glitz and glamour to the awards. Having competed in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK their ample experience across the UK theatre scene promises magnificent performances and witty hosting.

There will also be a live red carpet show produced in association with The Theatre Channel and a socials area will be presented by ITV Mamma Mia I Have A Dream and White Rose Rising Star Tobias Turley who will be on hand to interview finalists and attendees.

This year’s sponsors for the Areas of Exceptional Contribution include Mischief Theatre, The Theatre Channel and White Light. Further support comes from John Good, Tarento Productions and Central Hall Westminster, with further organisations to be announced.

The Offies are delighted to announce that the Charity Partner will be The Royal Variety Charity – Founded in 1908, the charity assists those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help. The charity strives to support all those, both young and old, who've worked on the stage, in the wings, in front of a camera, or behind it, as well as all those who have spent their lives working in the numerous support industries dedicated to entertainment.

This year’s Offies will be produced by Julian Bird OBE, through his production company Green Room Ents Ltd – this marks the start of a three-year partnership with the Offies.

The full list of finalists who have set the standard for exceptional theatre have previously been announced.

The night marks the incredible and innovative thinking in the industry. Past winners include Baby Reindeer, Fleabag, and Operation Mincemeat showing how the Off-West End is a crucial launchpad for new talent, the affordable (and sustainable) alternative to the West End where you can see exceptional talent live and flourish.

The scale of the new awards ceremony marks the Offies as the at the forefront of spotlighting groundbreaking theatre before it reaches mainstream acclaim. This event unequivocally reflects the importance of celebrating this work and taking a moment to look back at the year of Off West End.

