Digital Theatre and Arts Micro Festival LIVING ROOTS Announced

A spin off micro festival of seven seed digital arts commissions including binaural poetry, soundscapes, narrative shorts and a digital art gallery.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Living Record Productions presents The Living Roots Micro Festival. A spin off micro festival of seven seed digital arts commissions including binaural poetry, soundscapes, narrative shorts and a digital art gallery. Streaming 5 - 17 April 2021.

"Here, in the Living Record festival, comes a whole month's worth of shows by up-and-coming creators who have put digital media first. ... in its oddball variety there's that heady feeling of discovery only a festival can create." Guardian (on Living Record Festival)

Hot in the heels of the debut Living Record Festival in January-February 2021, the Living Roots Festival launches this April. This micro season is made up of seven innovative digital art pieces developed through the Living Roots, a new initiative set up to commission and develop multi discipline digital art by grass roots artists and companies. Planting roots in the soil of the internet for new creative ideas.

These seven pieces of digital performance and art were selected for their innovation and creativity with the digital medium, Living Record Productions have been offering support over the last few months to bring the ideas into reality.

Ross Drury said, I'm delighted to be sharing this season and commissioning these artists to make work. The Living Roots will a crucial step in our vision to curate work specifically for a digital platform and offer artists a vital chance to trade, create and develop their practice. Digital art of this kind is still relatively new and brings with an experience brimming with discovery, experimentation and artistic bravery. I have no doubt our season will represent just that so watch this space.

Learn more at www.thelivingrecord.com.


