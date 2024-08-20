Derren Brown Will Bring ONLY HUMAN on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The multi award-winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, Derren Brown, will return to the stage next Spring with a brand-new live show, Only Human.

The content of Only Human is still under wraps, but it is guaranteed to give audiences a mind-blowing experience that will take their breath away. Prepare to be astonished!

Only Human will embark on a major UK Tour at the Swan Theatre, High Wycombe on Friday 4 April 2025.

For all venue and ticket information, visit derrenbrown.co.uk

Derren Brown said: ‘After a year off from touring, I am ready to start the momentous climb to putting together another show. I’ve just realised it’s my 11th. Each show begins with a blank canvas and the question of what I could do with a thousand or more people locked in a room with me. It’s exciting, very exciting.’

The show will play in High Wycombe until Saturday 5 April, and then continues its journey around the UK to the Churchill Theatre, Bromley (8-12 Apirl 2025), the Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton (15-19 April 2025), the King’s Theatre, Glasgow (29 April-3 May 2025), His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen (6-10 May 2025)Theatre Royal, Nottingham (13-17 May 2025), Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff (20-24 May 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (27-31 May 2025), the New Theatre, Oxford (10-14 June 2025), the New Victoria Theatre, Woking (17-21 June 2025), Norwich Theatre Royal (24-28 June 2025), Cliffs Pavilion, Southend (1-5 July 2025), Milton Keynes Theatre (15-19 July 2025), the Grand Theatre, Leeds (22-26 July 2025), Sunderland Empire (29 July – 2 August 2025), Theatre Royal Brighton (5-9 August 2025), Bournemouth Pavilion (19-23 August 2025), the Hall for Cornwall, Truro (26-30 August 2025) and The Lowry, Salford (2-13 September 2025).

Only Human is written by Derren Brown, Andrew O’Connor and Stephen Long.

It is directed by Andrew O’Connor, with set design by Simon Higlett, video design by Simon Wainwright, lighting design by Charlie Morgan Jones and sound design by Beth Duke. The age recommendation for the show is 12+.

Only Human is Derren Brown’s 19th tour. Amongst his many previous productions are Derren Brown Showman, Something Wicked This Way Comes, Enigma, Derren Brown’s Svengali and Derren Brown: Miracle.

His shows have garnered a record-breaking five Olivier Award nominations for Best Entertainment, winning twice – the largest number of nominations and wins for one-person shows in the history of the Awards. His 2017 show, Secret, won the New York Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and returned for a sell-out run on Broadway in 2019.

For further information on Derren Brown, visit www.derrenbrown.co.uk

