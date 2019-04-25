Dance The Afternoon Away At The Pavilion Grand Tea Dance

Dance the afternoon away in one of Worthing's most wonderful venues. On Sunday 2 June join us for a Grand Tea Dance led by guest organist Chris Stanbury. Attendees are invited to partake in all styles of ballroom dancing, ranging from the Waltz, to the Foxtrot and Tango. Enjoy the fantastic views from the Pavilion Cafe Bar with a freshly made afternoon tea. Turn back time with this popular, traditional event, celebrating the rich history and variety of the Pavilion Theatre.



Chris Stanbury is one of the UK's most versatile and busiest young keyboard players on the professional circuit today. Classically trained on organ and piano but equally at home when playing jazz and pop music, Chris holds various prestigious musical qualifications from the London College of Music including Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees.



Notable events in the last couple of years have ranged from playing the organ at the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, giving the world premiere of a jazz organ piece at the Duke's Hall, Royal Academy of Music, playing piano for several high profile corporate functions and various tours of the Far East, both as a solo performer and session musician. Chris has also performed on national TV and BBC Radio 2.



Chris Stanbury says 'I'm really looking forward to playing for the Pavilion Grand Tea Dance on the 2 June. The atmosphere at these events is really fantastic and the afternoons are always so much fun.'



Tickets for The Pavilion Grand Tea Dance are £15.50 and include afternoon tea. They are available to purchase from the Worthing Theatres box office on 01903 206 206 and online at worthingtheatres.co.uk.









