DEATH ON THE NILE Will Embark on UK Tour

Following sell-out tours of And Then There Were None and Murder on the Orient Express, Death on the Nile will reunite director Lucy Bailey, writer Ken Ludwig and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story on a nationwide tour. The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford and will continue through to 2026, with full dates to be announced.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?



James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited said, “With a hugely successful tour of Murder on the Orient Express still delighting UK audiences, we are thrilled to be partnering once again with Lucy Bailey, Ken Ludwig and the team at Fiery Angel to bring another of my great grandmother’s most celebrated stories to UK stages.”

This is Lucy’s fifth Agatha Christie play since staging Witness for the Prosecution, still performing at London’s County Hall, and her second Poirot. “I’m delighted to be following Murder on The Orient Express with another of Poirot’s most famous cases, Death on the Nile. It takes place in the midsummer heat of Egypt and is one of Agatha Christie’s most passion-driven thrillers. A group of holiday makers attracted by the ancient beauty of the Nile find themselves in a living nightmare of jealousy and revenge. Trapped on board a pleasure steamer and adrift on the Nile, it’s a voyage into the heart of darkness”.

Casting is to be announced. DEATH ON THE NILE will be directed by Lucy Bailey. The UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel.

Tour Dates

26 September – 4 October – The Lowry, Salford

0161 876 2000 | www.thelowry.com

On sale: 14 February

7–11 October – Richmond Theatre, London

www.atgtickets.com/Richmond

On sale: 14 February

14–18 October – Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

On sale: 14 February

21–25 October – Theatre Royal, Bath

01225 448844 | theatreroyal.org.uk

On sale: 1 March

4–8 November – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

01604 624811 | www.royalandderngate.co.uk

On sale: 14 February

11–15 November – Hall for Cornwall, Truro

01872 262 466 | www.hallforcornwall.co.uk

On sale: 21 February

18–22 November – Princess Theatre, Torquay

www.atgtickets.com/torquay

On sale: 14 February

25–29 November – New Theatre, Cardiff

0343 310 0041 | www.trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

On sale: 14 February

13–17 January – Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford

01483 44 00 00 | www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

On sale: 21 February

20–24 January – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

01227 787787 | www.marlowetheatre.com

On sale: Soon

