Cumbernauld Theatre Trust Launches Lanternhouse Cinema

Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has announced the opening of the state-of-the-art Lanternhouse cinema on Saturday, 30 April 2022, bringing the best cinema experiences and the latest new releases to the community of Cumbernauld and North Lanarkshire.

With capital support from Screen Scotland, Cumbernauld Theatre Trust has been able to purchase DCI (Digital Cinema Initiatives) compliant cinema audio and projection equipment and screens for the purpose built 83-seat cinema and for the main house auditorium.

The long-awaited opening of Lanternhouse cinema will be a major development and asset for Cumbernauld's cinema-going community, and it is hoped that the affordable pricing available will reduce barriers and provide better access to a wide-ranging programme of films and live arts event broadcasts.

The cinema's opening programme from Saturday, 30 April will be the latest release from Universal, Downton Abbey: A New Era and for our younger audiences, there will also be daytime screenings of The Bad Guys.

In addition to the latest film releases, Cumbernauld Theatre Trust and its cinema programmer partners Indy, will also be programming extra special events, silver and relaxed screenings and family film club opportunities.

Sarah Price, Chief Executive of Cumbernauld Theatre Trust, said: "We are so excited to be finally opening the doors of the Lanternhouse cinema and with such an exciting offering of major new releases too! This is a great place for local people to enjoy, we want everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable and will be doing our uppermost this weekend to ensure everyone has a good time".

To celebrate the much-anticipated opening of Lanternhouse cinema, on Saturday, 30 April and Sunday, 1 May, we have a two for one offer, so for every ticket (full or concession) you buy to see any screening, you will receive another ticket free of charge. This offer only applies to the opening weekend screenings and will be automatically applied when customers book online, or in person or by telephone to our Box Office.

Tickets for Lanternhouse cinema go on sale online at www.lanternhousearts.org and by telephone bookings to our Box Office: 01236 732887 on Tuesday 26 April.