CrossArts Collective, in Association With RADA Festival, Presents THREADS

An untold story about the Bayeux Tapestry, the Victorian replica and the women who created them. An imaginative comedy drama of female community, friendship, and legacy.

From Alice Robinson - co-writer of "No Signal" and "Christmas at Mildred's" and writer/performer for CrossArts - comes a new play - full of comedy, history, and imagination. A tale of two groups of women, connected by a common thread.

Why have women been written out of history? How do we put them back? Or are we destined to repeat the same patterns? With original music based on oral tradition, 'Threads' is an unusual and daring retelling of history that puts women into centre frame.

In 1066 England was invaded, and at some point an embroidery was made...

But though the Bayeux Tapestry was created by women, there are only three female characters. Little is known of its origins, but today it is one of our most cherished works of art - in the 19th Century it was lovingly recreated by wives and daughters of silk manufacturers. CrossArts' new play shines a light on the unsung Anglo Saxon seamstresses, and the ladies of the Leek Embroidery Society, and asks: How far have we come in almost a thousand years?

'Threads' follows Aelfgyva, daughter of the village seamstress. Being brought up in a conquered "Engelland", her options are limited. Work, marriage, an early death. Standard. What once was foreign is now the norm - make that Norman - but for her nothing changes. So when the Abbey announces a project that will be the best thing since...well, bread, she's the first in line. Sewing is in her blood.

In Victorian Staffordshire, Mrs Wardle leads the ladies of the Leek Embroidery Society in their most ambitious project yet - a full size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry. It's bound to be a perfect success, even with Mrs Dafney and her officious note taking, Pip the strident university graduate causing quite the stir, and Lady Husselbee's moralistic concerns over "the rude bits". If Mrs Wardle can get a moment to herself, she may even work out why the tapestry is so important to her...

As the work begins, each woman's story mingles with those around her, and their relationships bring out the complexities of the female community. Support, conflict, empowerment: With humour and sensitivity, 'Threads' delicately weaves these truths together.

Colourful characters reach out across the ages to consider the significance of the female space, and how women's work is respected today. This is a rich illustration of female creativity and craft: in art, motherhood, and survival.

Alice Robinson is an emerging writer and graduate of RADA. Sukey Sleeper is a visual artist and classical history graduate. Their company CrossArts Collective unites artists of all kinds in multidisciplinary collaborations. 'Threads' is their third project. Faye Wilson is a graduate of RADA based in Sheffield. with a particular interest in the representation of working class voices in the arts.

Featuring an all female cast including: Caroline Moroney ("Persuasion", Manchester Royal Exchange), Sarah Annakin ("Dracula", Birmingham Old Rep) and Kudzanayi Chiwawa ("One Hundred Trillion", Southwark Playhouse, "Cornflake Girl", The Bunker).





