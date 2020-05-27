Creation Theatre Will Stream THE TIME MACHINE Today, May 27

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Inspired by HG Wells' The Time Machine, Creation Theatre takes audiences on a journey through the wormhole and into a world in which time travel has resulted in thousands of parallel universes.

Writer Jonathan Holloway pulls apart the novel, re-invents it for our new digital stage, and pieces it back together to create a world in which the present is endlessly shifting and the future is strange and uncertain. Travellers tinker with timelines causing people's names, faces and indeed the colour of their socks to change without warning.

This surreal and psychedelic adventure draws on cutting edge research, from the Wellcome Centre for Ethics and Humanities, which challenges our perceptions and raises important questions about the future of neuroscience, big data, genomics and global connectedness for our current world.

Expect the unexpected and prepare to be provoked on this journey into the unknown.

Suitable for ages 12+

Learn more and book at https://www.creationtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/time-machine-live/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You