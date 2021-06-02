Concord Art Prize 2021 Finalists Announced

Since opening this Spring, over 600 submissions, from ages 18 to 72, from across the UK have been entered for the inaugural Concord Art Prize - a major new art prize encouraging visuals inspired by music.

Over the past week, judges including world renowned British artist Mat Collishaw, representatives from the Royal College of Art, Central Saint Martins and Hiscox, alongside Julie Lomax (former Director of Visual Arts, Arts Council England), Robert Yates of The Observer, alongside songwriters Mark Ronson and Joan Armatrading, have deliberated and can now reveal the 10 finalists who will each receive a Â£1k bursary.

The 10 finalists are as follows:

Pink Floyd - The Great Gig In The Sky

Finalist: Becky Hoghton

www.beckyhoghton.com

A self-taught ceramic artist based in Bristol, UK. Predominantly working in porcelain, she hand-builds elaborate sculptures and dioramas that explore the rituals and symbols humans create to reconcile our existence.

Proposed Work: Sculpture made from porcelain

Steve Reich - Music For 18 Musicians

Finalist: Angela Fung

www.fungandbedford.com

Angela is an award-winning jeweller, one half of the multi-disciplinary design studio of Fung + Bedford. Their Sussex based studio create bespoke architectural origami paper installations and faceted sculptures for interior designers, architects, commercial developers, galleries and private clients.

Proposed Work: Sculpture made from Fedrigoni paper

Stravinsky - The Rite Of Spring

Finalist: Sam Tahmassebi

www.instagram.com/sam_tahmassebi

Sam is a London based visual artist working in a range of media including photography, sculpture, paint and installation. Societal issues, and their interconnectedness with psychology and philosophy influence his practice.

Proposed Work: Digital composition

Newley & Bricusse - Pure Imagination

Finalist: Olly Fathers

https://www.instagram.com/ollyfathers/

Olly studied Art at Byam Shaw St Martins and then Wimbledon College of Art, graduating in 2010. He's now based in Brixton where he's had a studio for 10 years. His work explores the relations between abstract shapes, different materials, and forms.

Proposed Work: Sculpture

Rodgers & Hammerstein - My Favorite Things

Finalist: Jacob Love

www.jacoblove.net

Jacob has taught at Goldsmiths in London for the past 12 years. He has exhibited consistently in the UK and globally, including a solo show at the Leslie Lohman Museum in 2013.

Proposed Work: Large Scale Video Installation

Joan Armatrading - Love & Affection

Finalist: Nina Miranda

https://www.ninamiranda.com/visual-art

Nina is a multi-media artist based in London and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. She is both a musician and a soundscape artist.

Proposed Work: Film

Mark Ronson feat Yebba - Don't Leave Me Lonely

Finalist: Anna Kerman

https://www.instagram.com/anna_ker_/

Anna Kerman is a Swedish born (b.1980) abstract artist who graduated with a BA from Kent Institute of Art and Design and later received an MA from University of Arts London (2007). Her paintings are characterised by her thick handling of acrylic paint in a fevered and immediate manner.

Proposed Work: Acrylic paint on Canvas

Ray Barretto - A Deeper Shade Of Soul

Finalist: Deborah Hobson

www.deborahhobsonart.com

Deborah studied at the University of Arts London. As a political activist, Deborah creates work which is socially engaged, provokes radical dialogue or disturbs the status quo. The focus of her practice is mainly portraiture and expanded interpretations, where she uses multimedia including graphite pencil, charcoal, watercolour, acrylic, oil paints, photography and film

Proposed Work: Collaged drawing

Krept & Konan - Broski

Finalist: Olivia Martin Snowsill https://www.instagram.com/oliviajemima/

Studying fine at in London at the Royal Drawing School in Trinity Buoy Wharf, since a young age Olivia has been absorbed in the world of art; carrying a sketchbook everywhere to capture everything, and always using my creativity as a significant form of self-expression.

Proposed Work: Mixed media on canvas

Lyra - New Day

Finalist: Michal Raz

https://www.instagram.com/michalraz/

Born in Jerusalem, currently living and working in London, Michal's works is underlined by continued research of ethnology, pattern making, ornamentation, abstract art, pop culture and digital aesthetics, avoiding any final definition or a linear narrative, nor imposing any fixed idea or absolute conclusion. She graduated from the Slade School of Fine Art at UCL in 2018.

Proposed Work: Painting on canvas.

Pamela Gordon, Royal College of Art comments, "The submissions showed an extraordinary wealth of visual voices presenting a huge wide range of possibilities of imagining each of the songs".

Julie Lomax, Artists Information Company reflects, "It has been an honour and a privilege to judge the Concord Art Prize, from listening to the songs, some familiar, others marking key moments in my life, and some new to me, and then looking at all the artists responses, bringing new perspectives from the wild and playful, to formal and abstract. Only Concord Music Publishing could bring together artists in celebration of music as diverse as Steve Reich and Krept and Konan, it promises to be an exciting exhibition and showcase of new talent".

Sara Lord, SVP International Sync and Project Development at Concord Music Publishing comments, "It's been a total joy to have seen the submissions flood in over the last few months and to read the stories of how these 10 pieces from the Concord Music Publishing catalogue have moved people to create beautiful works of art. I found the judging process fascinating to listen to the experts from the art world enjoy such lively debate over what was 'the best'.

We are really excited to see the 10 works finished and think we have the makings of an incredible exhibition exploring music and art's never-ending relationship".

Singer Joan Armatrading, whose song Love & Affection features, and was on the judging panel added, "During the judging there were some very interesting works, and it was how fascinating to see different people's interpretation of the same piece of music".

Ali Hillman concludes, "It is a privilege to benefit from the expert knowledge assembled in this judging panel. Part of the prize's attraction is the opportunity to have your work assessed by leading academics and contemporary art figures. We are so excited to reveal the findings of our dedicated team and look forward to sharing the winning works".

The Judges

Alexander Schady, Central Saint Martins

Ali Hillman, Friday Trampoline

Joan Armatrading, songwriter

Julie Lomax, Artists Information Company

Mark Ronson, songwriter

Mat Collishaw, Artist

Pamela Golden, artist, Royal College of Art

Robert Yates, The Observer

Sara Lord, Concord Music Publishing

Whitney Hintz, Hiscox