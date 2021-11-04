Complete Cast Announced For THE MUSICAL THAT GOES RIGHT!

The complete cast for Ethereal Theatre's brand-new Musical Concert 'The Musical That Goes Right! The Musical that doesn't feature James Corden' has been announced. This original concert, by Hudson & Zayat, is a treat as sweet as a candy cane and fun for the whole family. This zany Musical Theatre extravaganza begins preview performances on Tuesday, 14th December, 2021 with Opening Night scheduled for Saturday, 18th December 2021, at The Cockpit with performances running till Thursday, 23rd December, 2021. A Musical Concert like no other, meet Ethereal Theatre's troupe of players who are putting the step click into your Christmas spirit.

Returning to Ethereal Theatre after playing the iconic role of Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with a smattering of positive reviews, Ciara Waterfield stars as Nova. Other credits include: 'The Legend of King Arthur' - A UK Tour and 'Snow White' - Spotlight Theatre Hoddesdon.'

'The standout performance of this show, however, was Ciara Waterfield's luminous portrayal of Mrs. Lovett. Waterfield should be onstage in Broadway or in the West End - not someday, but now. She is that good.' - Canada Fringe Review for Sweeney Todd.

The concert will feature recent graduates and rising stars Jessica Lim as Hope, Emil Dale. Credits include: 'Mario: A Super Musical!' and 'Medusa.' Credits while training include: 'Half a Sixpence', 'Urinetown' and 'Company.' David Heal as Breaker, Urdang Academy. Credits while training include: 'Bring It On', 'Sleeping Beauty', 'Strike Boys' and 'Freedom'. Rounding off the cast is Tommie Venier as Duke, Bird College. Credits while training include: 'Betty Blue Eyes', 'Wonderful Town' and 'Wars'. Both David and Tommie are thrilled to be making their professional debuts.

Dana Hudson commented, "The Musical That Goes Right! is a love letter to Musical Theatre and its fans. With big, famous musical numbers, the cast are talented triple threats. They are completely irresistible, vocal powerhouses who can charm your socks off."

The production is directed and choreographed by Dana Hudson (Director & Choreographer - You Can Do Anything: A Musical Concert', Choreographer - 'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street', Choreographer - 'Little Shop of Horrors'.) Other credits include: Richard II: The UK Tour, Bring It On, RENT and The Bog Roll Bandits. Ben Christopher joins the Creative Team as Musical Director and playing the role of Fortune. Credits include: 'The Wonderful' - Theatre Peckham and 'A Shevening' - Drag Productions. The production is produced by Marc Zayat.

Meet Hope, Nova, Duke and Breaker who are ready to give the Musical Theatre concert of their lives, complete with dynamic dances and impressive vocals. Accompanied by Musical Maestro Fortune, the troupe take audiences seamlessly through West End hit songs and encourage the audience to have a good boogie woogie. Though not everything will go as Breaker has planned, this musical story shows that enjoying yourself is what matters most.

Audience members can purchase tickets from The Cockpit's website - (https://www.thecockpit.org.uk/show/the_musical_that_goes_right ) and Ethereal Theatre's website (www.etherealtheatre.com)

The Musical That Goes Right! has performances from 14th - 23rd December at 7:00pm & 9:00pm (on double show days) and 8:00pm (single show days).

This show is co-produced with The Cockpit as part of their 2021 Christmas season.