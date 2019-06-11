Comedian Rich Hall Plans Good Old Hoedown In Warrington

Jun. 11, 2019  

Comedian Rich Hall Plans Good Old Hoedown In Warrington

Comedian Rich Hall's critically acclaimed new show Hoedown is beginning a second leg of touring including a visit to Warrington.

There has never been a better time to be an American comedian in the UK.

Hall's precision dismantling of the tenuous relationship between the two countries is as freewheeling and deadly accurate as ever.

His BBC Four documentaries, most recently Rich Hall's Countrier Than You and Rich Hall's Presidential Grudge Match, and BBC Radio 4 series Rich Hall's (US Election) Breakdown built him a new legion of followers, as have appearances on Have I Got News For You and QI.

But if you've only ever seen Hall on TV, you've short-changed yourself.

The Hoedown begins as a withering dissection of Trump's America but ends up being a celebration of Americana.

There's stand-up, improvised ballads, cracking good musicianship and ultimately a hilarious, foot-stomping good time to be had by all.

Even if you don't own a hoe.

Tickets for the show on Friday 21 June are on sale now; call Box Office on 01925 442345 or visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org



