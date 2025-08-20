Claybody Theatre Company Signs 15-Year Lease With Stoke -on-Trent Council

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Claybody Theatre is set to cement their future in the heart of one of Stoke-on-Trent's most iconic sites. The company, led by playwright Deborah McAndrew and director Conrad Nelson, has been performing in various spaces in the City's Spode Works since 2017, but they first opened the doors in 2023 to a building known as ‘Shed 8R' - now called The Dipping House.

Following a new lease agreement with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, The Dipping House will be Claybody's permanent home for at least the next 15 years.

Co-Artistic Director Deborah McAndrew said, "We're absolutely delighted to have secured the future of The Dipping House. We have already had tremendous success in the venue, welcoming thousands of visitors to our performances, workshops and other arts and community events. Its viability has been proven and stands as a brilliant example of the vital role that arts and culture can play in regeneration.

With a 15-year lease both Claybody and the Council are committed to The Dipping House and collaborating on a shared vision for the venue.”

Councillor Finlay Gordon-McCusker, cabinet member for transport, infrastructure and regeneration, said, "This is a real statement of intent and is great news for the site, the town of Stoke and the city as a whole. Organisations like this really are the heart and soul of Spode's regeneration.”

Acclaimed stage and film actor Toby Jones, whose father Freddie Jones was from Stoke-on-Trent, is Patron of Claybody Theatre. Early last year Toby did ‘An Audience With…' as a fundraiser for the company.

Toby described The Dipping House as ‘…this amazing space, which really is one of the most beautiful theatrical spaces I've seen in years. It's so wonderful… how it's haunted by its past – it's great!'

Claybody's Co-Artistic Director Conrad Nelson said, “The Dipping House is just that – a large industrial shed. It currently has no heating at all, and theatrical lighting is run from a single power source in one corner. It's very basic, and when we have large events on, we have to bring in portaloos! However, there is money allocated to the building by the City Council and the space is currently dark in order to install heating and new toilets. Next year the plan is to improve M&E and replace the roof.

We will not change the fabric or the look of the building inside or out. Its former industrial use is central to its identity and the important place it holds in the hearts of local people.

Securing the Dipping House gives us the platform we need to build on our successes and grow the ambition of the company. We have some extremely exciting plans for 2026, including the first Claybody Theatre tour of work ‘made in Stoke.”

Following last year's sold-out production of Bright Lights Over Bentilee, Claybody has plans to reopen The Dipping House in December with a Christmas show, which will be announced next month.