Cirque Du Soleil Release New 60-Minute Special This Friday, Featuring Clips From CORTEO, VOLTA, and TOTEM

Since Cirque du Soleil launched its CirqueConnect Hub in March, the weekly specials have been viewed 45 million times by fans and families. This week's brand new 60-minute special features some of the best moments from CORTEO, VOLTA and TOTEM. Audiences can enjoy a front row seat to high-energy acts and discover never-before-seen angles that can only be experienced on screen.

With a daring and visually exciting marriage of disciplines, this week's special will delight audiences with its dazzling display of cutting-edge technology blending into the timeless mystique of circus arts.

Among the acts showcased, to only name a few, are CORTEO'S Tournik act which merges horizontal bar techniques with circus arts, VOLTA's Daydreaming act which features disciplines that seem worlds apart, a BMX flat land rider performing a riveting routine on his bike and engaging in a pas de deux with a ballet dancer, and TOTEM's Roller Skate act, featuring a pair of roller skaters spinning and whirling at heart-stopping speeds atop a tiny platform shaped like a drum.

Tune in this Friday May 29th at 8pm BST, on the CirqueConnect content hub at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect , to discover this brand new 60-minute special program.

The special will remain available on the CirqueConnect content hub for those who can't watch on Friday. CirqueConnect provides at-home entertainment to fans and families alike during these social distancing times.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You