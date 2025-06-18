Churchill Theatre Secures Future With New Agreement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The agreement allowing shows and other theatrical performances to continue in the heart of Bromley Town centre at the much-loved Churchill Theatre is now in place.

The milestone agreement that Bromley Council has exchanged contracts with Galliard Group, securing the long-term future of the Churchill Theatre for the next generation is being welcomed, with further detail coming forward upon completion.

The news follows earlier confirmation that an offer had been accepted for the Churchill Theatre after extensive discussions with the theatre's current operators, Trafalgar Theatres (the theatre division of global live entertainment business, Trafalgar Entertainment) and an invitation for expressions of interest that crucially would give long term security and investment for the theatre.

Councillor Yvonne Bear, Executive Councillor for Renewal, Recreation and Housing, said, “This is very positive news for theatre lovers, who have enjoyed attending the many and varied productions at the Churchill Theatre. The council's focus has always been on securing the future of the Churchill Theatre not just for now but for the next generation as well. We have always valued what the Churchill Theatre brings to both Bromley town centre and the borough as a whole and we look forward to a bright future for the much-loved Churchill Theatre.”

Councillor Colin Smith, Leader of Bromley Council said, “I am absolutely delighted to share this brilliant news, given the understandable interest of so many people in the Churchill Theatre's future.

“We promised from the very outset that we would move heaven and earth to preserve a future for the theatre, despite the well-publicised daunting financial challenges faced by the Council and the prophecies of doom throughout from local naysayers who really should have known better and it is a pleasure to deliver on that pledge.”

“The partnership forged between the Trafalgar Group, Galliard Group and the Council during this testing period has been quite remarkable and bodes extremely well looking forward to the future.”

Eli Dias CEO Galliard Group said, “We are honoured to become the new custodians of the Churchill Theatre. We share the community's commitment to its long-term success, and our focus is firmly on ensuring it continues to thrive for years to come.”

Dame Rosemary Squire, Joint Co-Founder and CEO of Trafalgar Entertainment said, “We are excited about the future of the Churchill Theatre and will continue to work to develop Bromley's theatre offering bringing forward investment plans for the long term as well. I would encourage audiences to keep supporting us by coming to see the fantastic productions we have lined up and we look forward to seeing you at the venue soon!”

The decision to invite expressions of interest followed confirmation last year that the theatre, which was constructed in the 1970s, is now rapidly approaching the end of its design life. The relocation of Bromley's Central Library to a more prominent location on the High Street, at the vacant Top Shop premises slightly nearer to Market Square, is also moving ahead, which was also part of the original plan.

