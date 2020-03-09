Christina Bianco Will Play the Hippodrome Casino in May

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Christina Bianco returns to her old stomping grounds, The Hippodrome Casino [Lolas Underground], for an evening of unforgettable music, comedy and impressions.

Concert producers Club 11 London are excited to announce that Funny Girl, Christina Bianco will make a return London on 27 & 28 May 2020 for three solo concerts at Londons iconic Hippodrome Casino in Lolas Underground in Leicester Square.

Tickets are available at www.club11.london/christina.

Direct from her celebrated star turn as Fanny Brice in the Theatre Marigny's hit production of Funny Girl in Paris, Christina will pay tribute to the world's greatest vocalists & pop culture personalities. Backed by her Everyman Band, led by Ryan MacKenzie, Christina will channel every woman with her uncanny impressions, soaring vocals, spontaneous musical mashups and, of course, a few Funny Girl classics!

Christina Bianco's singular voice and comedic charm have brought audiences around the world to their feet. Bianco captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her 'diva' impression videos, gaining over 25 million views. Dubbed 'The Girl Of A Thousand Voices,' she's performed on major television programs including, The Ellen Degeneres Show, The Paul O'Grady Show & This Morning.

A Two-Time Drama Desk Award nominee, Christina made her West End debut in Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. Most recently, Christina played the iconic role of Fanny Brice at the Theatre Marigny's celebrated production of Funny Girl in Paris, earning unanimous rave reviews.

Television credits include iTV's The Imitation Game, the POPtv's Impress Me, Hallmark's Signed Sealed, Delivered, and voice work for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Christina has performed her critically acclaimed concerts across the U.S. and abroad, including two UK tours with extended runs in London, Scotland, South Africa and Australia at the Sydney Opera House.

Christina frequently performs with US and Canadian symphonies with her solo concert, The Woman Of A Thousand Voices. Her live album, Life Of The Party was released last year.

Club 11 London: Specialise in bringing Broadway artists to the UK, previous concert clients include broadway and TV regulars Kelli O'Hara, Caissie Levy, Sierra Boggess, Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Laura Benanti, Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess, Shoshana Bean, Jeremy Jordan, Matthew Morrison, Erich Bergen, Eden Espinosa, Julia Murney and Cynthia Erivo. They have also produced many West End Stars solo concerts and these include Carrie Hope Fletcher, Anna Jane Casey, Michael Ball, Matt Cardle, Frances Ruffelle, Kerry Ellis, Oliver Thompsett, Hannah Waddingham, Sharon D Clarke and Bonnie Langford.

Recently, pop icon, Tori Amos's musical The Light Princess was presented by Club 11 London, to critical acclaim, as a special one off all stars concert in the summer of 2018. Club 11 London have also presented one off special concerts including Rodger's + Hammerstein's Cinderella featuring Jac Yarrow, Christine Allado, Dianne Pilkington and Mazz Murray, and a one off concert of Zorro The Musical that featured Lesli Margherita, Ricardo Afonso and Emma Williams.





