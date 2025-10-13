Chris Thompson's DESIRE UNDER THE L TRAIN Adds Extra Show Due to Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chris Thompson's Desire Under the L Train will make its London debut, adding an extra performance due to popular demand.

Following an extended, sold-out residency Off Broadway, award-winning playwright and screenwriter Chris Thompson brings his acclaimed one-man show Desire Under the L Train to The Divine on October 20th and October 27th.

A filthy, funny, and devastatingly honest exploration of love, sex, and self-reinvention, the show has already captivated New York audiences and now makes its London debut in this special work-in-progress performance.

Based on Thompson's international hit podcast Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar - a Best Podcast nominee at the Independent Podcast Awards 2025 - the show reimagines the raw honesty and outrageous humour of the podcast for the stage.

After the collapse of his ten-year relationship and with his career in free-fall, British playwright Chris Thompson flees to New York City in search of sex, freedom, and a new start. From cruising grounds to dive bars, Thompson traces the liminal spaces of queer New York past and present, haunted by the artists and ghosts of every gay man who walked before him.

The result is a hilarious and unflinching meditation on queer desire, self-deception, and the search for connection. Laying himself bare with striking vulnerability, Thompson's writing and performance leave audiences entertained, deeply spoken to and, in their own words, "seen, adored and celebrated."

About the Artist

Chris Thompson is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter. His plays include Of Kith and Kin (Bush Theatre and Sheffield Theatres, dir. Robert Hastie), Albion (Bush Theatre, dir. Ria Parry), Carthage (Finborough Theatre), and Dungeness (National Theatre Connections). His podcast Two Foreskins Walk into a Bar is a five-star international success and a Best Podcast nominee at the Independent Podcast Awards 2025.

On screen, upcoming projects include Burn for Popcorn Films and Polly starring Alan Cumming (dir. Douglas Keeve).