Chickenshed's Christmas Show Is SNOW WHITE

Roll up, roll up for a magical new musical version of a familiar tale - a mammoth production guaranteed to fill the festive period with heart-warming cheer.



Set in a colourful 1960s world where traditional roles are changing fast, what better place for a modern Snow White to 'find' herself - in all senses of the word?



An unbelievably huge cast of all ages, a stunning original score and with an upbeat message of how anyone can get to choose the ending of their own story - well, why would you go anywhere else?



Susannah Clapp in The Observer said of last year's Christmas show, "This is theatre that changes the idea not only of who is being seen but of who is looking," and "meticulously drilled but completely lacking in uniformity, this is a myriad-faced crowd, unlike any other on the London stage."

Box Office 020 8292 9222, email: bookings@chickenshed.org.uk, or book online at www.chickenshed.org.uk





