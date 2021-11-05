Charles Court Opera's Boutique Panto Returns To The King's Head Theatre

Charles Court Opera's legendary boutique panto returns to the King's Head Theatre, as the famous early medieval epic tale of Beowulf gets a wickedly entertaining CCO makeover in 'Beowulf: An Epic Panto' - a fiery adventure like no other.

Their critically acclaimed 'Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown' received an OnComm award from the Offies, recognising exceptional Off West End theatre presented online. Now, after a (typically) resourceful move to digital, Charles Court Opera are back at the King's Head Theatre with a live panto that will be like no other...

In 'Beowulf: An Epic Panto', a co-production with the King's Head Theatre, join Beowulf, Grendel, Grendel's mother and a maelstrom of other fantastical characters, for this completely unmissable show, packed with mammoth musical numbers, and led by a colossally talented cast including many CCO favourites.

From Adult Only performances through to Children's Matinees, Charles Court Opera's biggest and best pantomime yet is perfect for families, couples, groups of friends and office parties. Don't miss out on the ultimate Christmas cracker of a show.

Cast: Matthew Kellett, Philip Lee, Emily Cairns, Jennie Jacobs, Julia Mariko Smith with Kirsty McLean as swing.

Creative team: Written and Directed by John Savournin; Music, Lyrics, Musical Direction and Sound Design by David Eaton; Set and Costume Design by Stewart J Charlesworth with Associate Designer Elizabeth Greengrass; Lighting Design by Jo Palmer; and Choreography by David Hulston.

Performances run 26 November 2021 - 8 January 2022.

Box Office: 0207 226 8561

www.kingsheadtheatre.com