Celebrate April Fool's Day In Style As Comedy At The Kings Theatre Returns To Portsmouth

Comedy at the Kings is returning to the Kings Theatre in Portsmouth on April Fool's Day, with four of the UK's best stand-up comedians providing a guaranteed evening of laughter.

Hosted by local funnyman James Alderson, topping the bill is cheeky chappie and notorious prankster Simon Brodkin, bringing to life his alter ego, Lee Nelson.

They are joined by panel show and Radio 4 regular Jo Caulfield who has appeared on the likes of Mock the Week and Have I Got News for You and is a previous winner of the 'Best Female Stand-Up' award.

Completing the line-up is rising star and Comedy Central and Edinburgh Festival favourite Jake Lambert.

Tickets for Comedy at the Kings are available to buy at the Kings Theatre Box Office in person or by calling 02392 828282. Student tickets are priced at £10.

Alternatively, visit https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/comedy-at-the-kings





