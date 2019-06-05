Casting and Creative Teams Announced For Theatre Royal Stratford East And English National Opera's NOYE'S FLUDDE

Theatre Royal Stratford East and English National Opera are pleased to announce the cast and creative team for their new production of Benjamin Britten's masterpiece, Noye's Fludde. Combining professional singers, actors and musicians with those of school children and the local community, Lyndsey Turner directs this joyous new production at Theatre Royal Stratford East between 1 and 13 July 2019.

Suzanne Bertish will play God, Louise Callinan will play Mrs Noah and Marcus Farnsworth will play Mr Noah. The sons and wives will be played by talented young singers from across London and from ENO's Baylis programme.

They will be joined by undergraduates from the Royal College of Music and 120 children from Brampton Primary School in Newham and Churchfields Junior School in Redbridge, the Stratford East Singers and the ENO Community Choir.

The orchestra will comprise of professional members of the ENO orchestra alongside young musicians from Newham Music Hub and Redbridge Music Service and across London.

Lynne Page directs the movement for Noye's Fludde and Wayne McGregor choreographs the duet for the children playing Raven and Dove. Visual artist and author Oliver Jeffers has provided a selection of his animal illustrations to be used as masks for the Animal Chorus.

Noye's Fludde will be conducted by Martin Fitzpatrick, designed by Soutra Gilmour, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick and video design by Luke Halls. The assistant director is Eva Sampson and assistant choreographer is Sarah Dowling.

Noye's Fludde is a one-act opera by Benjamin Britten based on the Old Testament story of Noah's Ark, and speaks of courage, redemption and the promise of a new beginning. God is angry, and a flood is coming. But Noah is building a boat: wide enough and deep enough not just for his family, but for a cargo of birds and beasts, both great and small. For forty days and forty nights, this chorus of unlikely shipmates endure a mighty storm, in the hope that a new world will be waiting for them on the other side.





