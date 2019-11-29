Casting Revealed for UK Tour of THE CROFT

Casting has this week been revealed for the upcoming UK tour of Ali Milles' brand new thriller The Croft, which comes to Coventry's Belgrade Theatre from 15-18 April as part of its Spring Season 2020.

Based on a true story, this bold and haunting new play sets its scene in a remote region of the Scottish Highlands. Cut off from the modern world, the deserted village of Coillie Ghille provides the perfect location for a break from the frantic pace of 21st century living for two women. But after Laura and Suzanne arrive at the former crofter's hut where they'll be staying, their weekend getaway takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves drawn into The Croft's dark history.

As the stories of its historical inhabitants surface, ancient tales of women searching for love in the face of great danger intertwine with current events, leaving us to question whether the present can ever really heal the past.

Following her recent appearance at the Belgrade in the UK tour of The Lady Vanishes, BAFTA nominee Gwen Taylor returns to Coventry to star as Enid alongside Caroline Harker (Middlemarch, A Touch of Frost) as Ruth and Suzanne and Lucy Doyle as Laura and Eilene. Completing the cast are Drew Cain (Mission of Honour, Home Fires, Emmerdale) as David and Alec and Simon Roberts (Poirot, Mr Selfridge) as Tom and Patrick.

Best known for playing the title role in the sitcom Barbara as well as Anne Foster in Coronation Street, Peggy Armstrong in Heartbeat, Rita Simcock in A Bit of a Do, and Amy in Duty Free, Gwen Taylor has also appeared in feature films including The Lady in the Van, Monty Python's Life of Brian and Another Mother's Son.

Produced by the Original Theatre Company (The Habit of Art, The Night Watch, Birdsong), The Croft is led by award-winning director Philip Franks with design by Adrian Linford, lighting by Chris Davey, sound by Max Pappenheim and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.

The Croft shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from 15-18 April 2020. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for three or four shows in the Spring 2020 Season to claim 15% off your purchase, or enjoy a massive 25% off when you book for five or more.







