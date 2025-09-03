Cast and Creatives Set For New Stage Production of Stiles and Drewe's THE THREE LITTLE PIGS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Unicorn Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Stiles and Drewe’s joyful musical The Three Little Pigs. Full of catchy songs, humour and fun, this exciting new co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre will leave audiences squealing with glee, as superstar piglets Bar, Bee and Q set off into the big wide world, against the big bad wolf. Perfect for children aged 3-7, this heart-warming family fable will open at the Unicorn Theatre (27th September – 2nd November) before playing at Chichester Festival Theatre’s Minerva Theatre from 6 – 28 December.

The production will star Sam Mellows (Betty Blue Eyes, Royal Central School of Speech and Drama) as Bar, Iona Crampton (Peppa Pig’s Best Day Ever!, West End/UK Theatre) as Bee, Joe Thompson-Oubari (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre; Oliver!, Theatre Drury Lane) as Q, Paula James (The Snow Queen, Polka Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, Rose Theatre) as Mother Pig, Jack Wilkinson (Macbeth and Twelfth Night, Shakespeare’s Globe; The Bolds, Unicorn Theatre) as Big Bad Wolf and Luke Beaumont (Yours Sincerely: In Concert, Etcetera Theatre) as Off Stage Swing.

Featuring music and lyrics by Olivier award-winning duo Stiles and Drewe (The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Mary Poppins, Honk!) and directed by Stratford East’s Associate Artistic Director Jade Lewis (Millennium Girls, Brixton House; Sweat, Royal Exchange Manchester; SleepOva, Bush Theatre; Superhoe, Royal Court; Get Dressed, Unicorn Theatre).

The creative team features award-winning designer Emma Bailey (Tony Award-winning SIX! THE MUSICAL; winner of the Linbury Prize and the 2024 Critics’ Best Design Award), music direction by Samuel Wilson (Amélie, UK Tour/ Criterion Theatre; The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, UK Tour / Gillian Lynne Theatre; Doctor Who: Time Fracture, Immersive London), choreography by Sarita Piotrowski (Stars, Tamasha & Brixton House; A Raisin in The Sun, Headlong; Hansel and Gretel, Shakespeare’s Globe; Dixon and Daughters, National Theatre; The Tempest, RSC), sound design by Yvonne Gilbert (Run Rebel, Theatre Peckham; The Baker’s Wife, Menier Chocolate Factory; The Jungle Book, Chichester Festival Theatre; The Handmaid’s Tale, ENO; Creature, ENB), and lighting design by Ali Hunter (The Bleeding Tree, Southwark Playhouse; Meetings, Orange Tree; Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s Globe). Casting is by Saffeya Shelbi (Cow | Deer, Royal Court Theatre; Hundred Feet Tall, Old Vic Community Tour).