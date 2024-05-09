Cast and Creative Team Set For Stage Adaptation of SAM WU IS NOT AFRAID OF GHOSTS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The full cast and creative team have been announced for the upcoming premiere of a new stage adaptation of Kevin and Katie Tsang's best-selling book Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts. Recommended for 6 – 12-year-olds, the adaptation will play in the Main Theatre at the Wimbledon venue from Saturday 22 June – Sunday 18 August 2024.

Sam Wu is NOT a scaredy-cat (except he is). When a trip to the Space Museum goes terrifyingly wrong, Sam begins a mission to prove to everyone that he is a fearless space adventurer…

Sam Liu (Ted Lasso – Apple TV+, The Suspicions of Mr Whicher – Watermill Theatre) will play the title role of ‘Sam Wu' and will be joined by 2022 The Stage Debut Award nominee Kudzai Mangombe (Malindadzimu – Hampstead Theatre, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe – Birmingham REP) as ‘Zoe', Off West End Award-winner Ed Cooke (Tossed – Royal Vauxhall Tavern, An Apology to Lady Gaga – VAULT Festival) as ‘Bernard/Pet Shop Owner, Off West End Award-winner Yuki Sutton (Ride: The Musical – Charing Cross Theatre, Theodosia - BBC) as ‘Lucy/Na-Na/Ralph' and Daniel York (Dr Semmelweis – West End, Snow in Midsummer - RSC) as ‘Spaceman Jack'.

The creative team will be led by Director Emily Ling Williams (recent winner of Best Director at the 2023 Stage Debut Awards for A Playlist for the Revolution, Bush Theatre) and Writer Julie Tsang and they will be joined by Liam Bunster as Designer (Set & Costume), Gillian Tan as Lighting & Video Designer, and Holly Khan as Composer & Sound Designer.

Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts was first published in 2018 and was the first of a series of six titles, all of which deal with common childhood fears in a hilarious, sensitive and accessible way.

Helen Matravers said, “Sam Wu empowers, entertains and delights with surprises for chapter-book loving children, snake fans and ghost hunters! So, I am beyond delighted that Kevin and Katie Tsang have entrusted Polka to take this story and turn it into something really magical for the stage. With the talented Julie Tsang and Emily Ling Williams leading the creative vision for the show, we are in for such a wonderful treat this Summer. The lack of Global Majority representation in Children's Theatre and Literature is something we are acutely aware of, particularly around popular adaptations. This is a wonderful moment to celebrate a character with East Asian heritage front and centre on our Main stage in Polka's 2024 theatre programme.

Sam Wu authors Kevin and Katie Tsang said, “We are so thrilled that Polka Theatre is adapting Sam Wu Is NOT Afraid of Ghosts for the stage! Polka Theatre creates incredible shows for children and young people - and we love their commitment to making theatre accessible for all children. It is a privilege to be working with such a wonderful theatre, and to have such a fantastic creative team behind the adaptation. We often take our own children to shows at Polka - and we can't wait to see Sam Wu on stage!”

Sam Wu is NOT Afraid of Ghosts is published by Farshore, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

